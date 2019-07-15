July 15th Table of Contents — Quarter Horse News Magazine

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Feature

Solid as a Rock

The continued success of James Payne’s horses can be chalked up to a soli training program and strong show plan. By Kate Bradley Byars, Page 52

Gettin’ Personal With… Marlene Cadd

This cutter’s joyful attitude, can-do philosophy and belief that “where there’s a will, there’s a way” inspires everyone she meets. By Kelli Kissack, Page 68

The Cutting Issue

Bet He Sparks & Clayton Edsall. Photo by Primo Morales

Food for Foals

Starting with proper nutrition from the beginning will give a foal the boost it needs to reach its potential in life. By Kristin Pitzer, Page 58

In the Judge’s Box: Cut Out for Cutting

Sitting in the judge’s hot seat comes with great responsibility, but also the satisfaction of rewarding a good run. NCHA members can give back to the association by becoming a carded judge. By Kate Bradley Byars, Page 64

Changing Tides

In light of decreased participation and member concerns, the overall theme of this year’s NCHA Convention was change. By Kelsey Pecsek Hruska, Page 70

Equi-Stat Lifetime Cutting Statistics

These cutting industry leaders continue to build their legacies as horses, riders, sires, dams, paternal grandsires, maternal grandsires, breeders, owners and shows. By QHN Staff, Page 89

Lloyd’s Top Picks

Lloyd Cox, Equi-Stat’s No.1 open cutting rider and an earner of more than $9 million, has trained and shown many superb horses. Here’s what he had to say about some of his all-time favorites. By Teri Lee, Page 90

The Zee Factor

A proven performer and broodmare, Zee Dualy is well on her way to becoming one of the industry’s leading granddams, as well. By Teri Lee, Page 102

Event Coverage

NRCHA Derby

Two Sparking Train offspring — both reserve champions at the 2018 NRCHA Derby — stepped up to become champions in the Open and Non-Pro this year. By Kristin Pitzer, Page 38

Core Balance PCCHA Derby

DMAC Doggfather and Clint Allen scored their first major win together at the PCCHA Derby, which was leveled this year — and flush with entries. By Molly Montag, Page 74

IRHA Derby

Lucasz Czechowicz and CSG Magnifique Gun scored a first for Poland when they clinched the IRHA Derby Open Championship. By Simone Diale, Page 82

Departments

Insights & Opinions, Page 14

Tack Room Talk, Page 16

Frankly Speaking, Page 32

Outside the Pen: Second Spot, Page 34

Event Overview: Washington Reining Horse Association Classic, Page 36

Auction Ear, Page 124

Event Calendar, Page 127

In the Spotlight, Page 128

Subscribe to Quarter Horse News by clicking here.