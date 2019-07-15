July 15th Table of Contents — Quarter Horse News Magazine

Feature
Solid as a Rock
The continued success of James Payne’s horses can be chalked up to a soli training program and strong show plan. By Kate Bradley Byars, Page 52
Gettin’ Personal With… Marlene Cadd
This cutter’s joyful attitude, can-do philosophy and belief that “where there’s a will, there’s a way” inspires everyone she meets. By Kelli Kissack, Page 68
The Cutting Issue
Food for Foals
Starting with proper nutrition from the beginning will give a foal the boost it needs to reach its potential in life. By Kristin Pitzer, Page 58
In the Judge’s Box: Cut Out for Cutting
Sitting in the judge’s hot seat comes with great responsibility, but also the satisfaction of rewarding a good run. NCHA members can give back to the association by becoming a carded judge. By Kate Bradley Byars, Page 64
Changing Tides
In light of decreased participation and member concerns, the overall theme of this year’s NCHA Convention was change. By Kelsey Pecsek Hruska, Page 70
Equi-Stat Lifetime Cutting Statistics
These cutting industry leaders continue to build their legacies as horses, riders, sires, dams, paternal grandsires, maternal grandsires, breeders, owners and shows. By QHN Staff, Page 89
Lloyd’s Top Picks
Lloyd Cox, Equi-Stat’s No.1 open cutting rider and an earner of more than $9 million, has trained and shown many superb horses. Here’s what he had to say about some of his all-time favorites. By Teri Lee, Page 90
The Zee Factor
A proven performer and broodmare, Zee Dualy is well on her way to becoming one of the industry’s leading granddams, as well. By Teri Lee, Page 102
Event Coverage
NRCHA Derby
Two Sparking Train offspring — both reserve champions at the 2018 NRCHA Derby — stepped up to become champions in the Open and Non-Pro this year. By Kristin Pitzer, Page 38
Core Balance PCCHA Derby
DMAC Doggfather and Clint Allen scored their first major win together at the PCCHA Derby, which was leveled this year — and flush with entries. By Molly Montag, Page 74
IRHA Derby
Lucasz Czechowicz and CSG Magnifique Gun scored a first for Poland when they clinched the IRHA Derby Open Championship. By Simone Diale, Page 82
Departments
Insights & Opinions, Page 14
Tack Room Talk, Page 16
Frankly Speaking, Page 32
Outside the Pen: Second Spot, Page 34
Event Overview: Washington Reining Horse Association Classic, Page 36
Auction Ear, Page 124
Event Calendar, Page 127
In the Spotlight, Page 128
