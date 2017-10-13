Ima Smart Catt and Brad Lund Top Intermediate Open

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

LaCygne, Kansas, horseman Brad Lund, riding Ima Smart Catt (WR This Cats Smart x Shiney Patrona x Shining Spark) for owner Cudd Quarter Horses of Woodward, Oklahoma, won the 2017 National Reined Cow Horse Association (NRCHA) Snaffle Bit Futurity CINCH Intermediate Open Championship on Thursday, Oct. 12 in Fort Worth, Texas.

Lund and the mare, who he described as a gritty athlete with a strong work ethic, scored a total 652 (216 herd/220.5 rein/215.5 fence) to claim the top prize by a half point over the Reserve Champion, Bet He Sparks, owned by K & L Phillips LLC and shown by Clayton Edsall, Oakdale, California. Since 2010, NRCHA Corporate Partner CINCH has made it possible for the Intermediate Open Champion to take home $30,000.

Limited Open

Just two days after winning the Level 1 Limited Open Futurity Championship based on his preliminary scores, Myles Brown and his mare, Miss Scarlets Cat (Metallic Cat x Bee Miss Scarlet x Lenas Busy Bee), earned the Limited Open Futurity title with a 645.5 composite (218 herd/207 rein/220.5 fence).

The win paid $15,514. Brown collected another $5,500 for placing 8th in the CINCH Intermediate Open division. The Stinnett, Texas, non pro competitor will also ride Miss Scarlets Cat in Saturday’s Futurity Open Finals.