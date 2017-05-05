Have you ever had problems with cinch sores or galls? Most of us have. Cinch sores seem to be especially problematic on small horses and those without prominent withers.

Cinch sores or galls are spots on the skin, usually right behind the elbow. They’re often caused by a cinch or cinch buckle rubbing the wrinkled and sweaty skin in that area. These sores are painful to horses just like a blister on your foot is during a hike. If not treated, the gall can become an open and bloody lesion that is slow to heal. There are some things we can do, however, to prevent cinch sores.

Clayton Anderson, who specializes in training cutters and cow horses, uses Dennis Moreland Round Buckle Roper Cinches http://bit.ly/2qwSq5b to prevent galling his young horses. Clayton starts all his colts using these cinches because the round buckles fit nicely in the small area just behind the elbows of his colts. These buckles are slightly smaller than a regular cinch buckle. Because they take up less area on the horse these buckles don’t rub and cause discomfort on these smaller horses. Clayton likes these cinches so much he keeps them on all the horses, including his show horses, regardless of their age. These cinches are preferred by many people regardless of the size of the horse they ride.

Clayton also likes the round ring roper cinches because of the width under the horse’s belly. This width allows a better distribution of the pressure from the tightened cinch. When you add that to the fact that there’s 31 strands in Dennis’ cinches it becomes a very good way to stabilize your saddle Clayton says. Since many cow bred horses are relatively small and often lack prominent withers, especially when they’re young, this extra cinch width really helps. It also makes it more comfortable for the horse which is very important says Clayton.

Dennis Moreland cinches are handmade of 31 strands of specially blended natural fibers with a small percentage of Dacron. This special blend is not only comfortable to your horse but prevents these cinches from stretching continuously over time. Most cinches available are made with 27 strands or less. The extra strands also provide more stability to your saddles.

The carefully designed buckles are hand-crafted from round stainless steel rod. These cinches are designed to always pull straight which also helps prevent galling. This 31 strand cinch will not curl or stretch and will last through years of hard use. To get more information about the Dennis Moreland Round Ring Roper Cinch visit http://bit.ly/2qwSq5b or call 817-312-5305.

We’re a full line manufacturer of handmade tack and we’re here to help you!

