The 2017 NRCHA World’s Greatest Horseman Reserve Champion Luke Jones, of Luke Jones Performance Horses, uses the Chuck Frazier Sidepull http://bit.ly/2lKJ7fg in all aspects of his cow horse training program. The Chuck Frazier is similar to other sidepulls, like those we start our colts in. But in addition to the noseband it’s designed with shanks, a curb and a bit hobble.

This makes it an extremely useful piece of equipment to gently teach our horses to turn and stop or to improve the turns and stops in our advanced horses. Follow along on the video as Luke shows us how the Chuck Frazier fits and functions on a horse.

When a direct rein pull is made the shank on the opposite side of the horse’s face puts slight pressure on that side of the face. This helps the horse learn to bring its head through the turn along with its nose.



The shanks are attached to each other with a bit hobble to keep the shanks moving together as a unit. A bit hobble prevents the cheek piece rings of the shanks from turning or digging into the side of the horse’s face. It will also prevent the curb strap from tightening inappropriately when a direct rein pull is made. Because the shanks move together as a unit it makes neck reining more black and white.



When both reins of the Chuck Frazier are pulled the noseband puts pressure on the horse’s nose. At the same time the shanks are rotating which causes the crown piece of the headstall to apply pressure on the poll behind the ears and the curb to tighten on the chin. The horse gets relief from the pressure on the nose, poll and chin the moment it starts to slow down to stop or to collect. Relief from pressure is what rewards the horse for giving the correct response to a cue. The quicker and smoother the relief comes, the quicker and easier it is for a horse to learn to give the proper response.



The design of the Chuck Frazier Sidepull makes it an exceptional tool to use when you’d like to train a horse without putting a bit in its mouth. It gives you the opportunity to teach lateral flexion and stops without scaring or worrying your horse. It’s useful in any discipline including cow horse, barrel racing, cutting and reining.



The Chuck Frazier Sidepull is handmade at Dennis Moreland Tack and is available with your choice of reins. To get more information on the Chuck Frazier Sidepull click http://bit.ly/2lKJ7fg or call 817-312-5305.



We’re a full line manufacturer of handmade tack and we’re here to help you!

