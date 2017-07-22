NCHA Summer Spectacular Sale highest seller Pepto Smoothy • Photo by Kristin PitzerThe National Cutting Horse Association (NCHA) Summer Spectacular Sale, produced by Western Bloodstock, preceded the Classic/Challenge Open finals on July 22. More weanlings and yearlings walked through the pen than any other age group, but it was the older horses that brought the highest bids.

Out of 148 horses cataloged, 143 went through the ring. Topping the sale was Hip No. 1026, Pepto Smoothy, a 2009 blue roan mare consigned by Center Ranch. The mare (Peptoboonsmal x Smoothly Blue x Smooth As A Cat) sold for $34,000.

Pepto Smoothy earned $32,306 during her career. She was a semifinalist in the 2012 NCHA Futurity Open and was the 2013 Tunica Derby Open Reserve Champion. She has produced four foals, the eldest of which are 2-year-olds, and sold in foal to Dualin Boon.

Pepto Smoothy is a half-sister to cutters Light Blue Smoothy (by CD Lights), an earner of $55,114, and Smooth N Light ($9,507, by CD Lights), and reined cow horse performer Smooth CD ($8,069, by CD Lights). Her third dam is the great mare Autumn Boon, who has produced earners of more than $1.7 million, including Im Countin Checks ($514,757, by Smart Little Ricochet), Once In A Blu Boon ($319,002, by Peptoboonsmal), Boon A Little ($118,405, by Smart Little Lena), Wild Thing DNA ($109,061, by Smart Little Lema), Absolutely Stunning ($107,877, by Smart Little Lena), and A Tale Of The Cat ($100,116, by High Brow Cat) among others.

Sugar Hy brought a final bid of $30,000. • Photo by Kristin Pitzer

Two horses tied for the sale's second-highest price when they each sold for $30,000. The first was Hip No. 1001, Sugar Hy. The 2009 sorrel mare, who was originally trained by Dustin Adams and currently in training with Mitch Farris, was shown on cattle while she sold.

Consigned by Jimmy Farris, Sugar Hy (Hydrive Cat x Billies Smart Lena x Smart Little Lena) is an earner of $72,163. She was the 2013 NCHA Super Stakes Novice Non-Pro Champion.

Sugar Hy has produced one foal, a 2015 colt by Hottish. She is the highest-earning foal for her dam, who earned $233,637 and has produced two other money-earners.

Pedaltothemedal tied for the sale's second-highest price. • Photo by Kristin PitzerHip No. 1112A, Pedaltothemedal, also brought a bid of $30,000. The 2011 sorrel gelding was consigned by Beau and Ashley Galyean, and shown on cattle by Beau. It was announced from the auction stand that the gelding had undergone surgery for an orthopedic issue requiring the placement of a screw, had recovered well and was back in full work.

By Metallic Cat, Pedaltothemedal is an earner of $127,280. He was a finalist in the 2014 NCHA Futurity Non-Pro and Limited Non-Pro, and a, OPen semifinalist. Other accolades on his résumé include the 2015 NCHA Super Stakes Non-Pro Reserve Championship, and Non-Pro and Open Gelding championships.

Pedaltothemedal is out of Fairlea Magnolia Gal, a daughter of Colonel Pic. She has five foals of performance age, three of which are money-earners.

For complete results and a downloadable catalog, visit www.westernbloodstock.net.