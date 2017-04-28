Christian Lybbert aboard Cowgirl N Bronze, the high seller at $36,000. An unseasonably cool morning provided the backdrop for the start of the Marketplace at Ardmore Performance Horse Sale held April 22 in Hardy Murphy Coliseum in Ardmore, Oklahoma. But, it didn’t take long for the good set of horses to heat things up.

“With the top 10 averaging $17,500 and the top 20 at $14,250, we couldn’t be happier with how we got along,” said Sale Manager Susie Reed.

Selling at a brisk pace, the crowd watched as 88 percent of the sale offering sold for an overall average of $6,050.

Consigned by Dorothy Queen, the high seller was Cowgirl N Bronze, 2008 palomino mare by Shining Spark and out of the Smartest Little Pep mare Cals Little Pep. The National Reined Cow Horse Association money-earner sold to Sam Berger for $36,000.

The second high selling mare, Tagged With Rush brought $20,000. The American Quarter Horse Association Reserve World Champion and earner of $21,666 was consigned by John Sather, Winfield Farms, sold bred to Not Ruf At All and was purchased by Ryan Sellers.

Icy Snow Cat (High Brow Cat x Spring Boon x Peptoboonsmal) was the high selling gelding at $17,500. The winner of $28,517 was consigned by Barry Lindsey and sold to Grady and Judy Duncan.

The next Marketplace at Ardmore Sale will be held on Saturday, November 4, 2017 in Hardy Murphy Coliseum. Consignments will open August 15, 2017 with consignments forms available online.

For more information, call Susie Reed 580-490-1103 or e-mail polo@ardmore.com.