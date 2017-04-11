$51,000 seller Super Sarahs Boon • Photo by Stacy PigottResults of the National Cutting Horse Association (NCHA) Super Stakes Sale, held April 8 in Fort Worth, Texas, showed a strong demand for trained cutting horses. Sixty horses – 77 percent of the 81 head offered – sold for $669,300. The net average was $11,155; the top 10 sellers averaged $20,250.

Hip No. 1017, the 5-year-old mare Super Sarahs Boon, was the highest seller at $51,000. Consigned by Fazenda Barrinha Corp., of Weatherford, Texas, the earner of $41,881 sold in training with Armando Costa Neto, who most recently showed her as a finalist in the NCHA Super Stakes Classic Non-Pro, as well as the Cattlemen’s Derby Non-Pro.

Super Sarahs Boon, by Mr Boonsmal To You, is a full sister to NCHA Futurity Non-Pro finalist One Super Cat ($31,957) and NCHA Futurity Amateur top 10 finalist Sarahs Boon Cat ($18,125). Her dam, Sarahs Super Cat (by High Brow Cat) earned more than $150,000 in cutting and has produced earners of nearly $100,000.

Three horses – Heavy Metal Cat, Make Me Purr and Boons Red Moon – tied for the second-highest price of $25,000.

Heavy Metal Cat & Morgan Cromer • Photo by Stacy PigottHeavy Metal Cat was consigned by West Coast Cutting Horses and was in training with Morgan Cromer, who previewed the mare bridleless on cattle. The 6-year-old bay daughter of Metallic Cat was the Reserve Champion in the 2014 Pacific Coast Cutting Horse Association Futurity Unlimited Amateur.

Heavy Metal Cat has lifetime earnings of $16,089 and is one of eight money-earners produced by High Style Travalin (by Travalena). An NCHA $50,000 Amateur Co-World Champion, High Style Travalin has also foaled Stylin Roxy ($65,302, by Dual Pep), Time Travalin ($36,509, by One Time Pepto), Catchin Some Reys ($22.347, by Dual Rey) and others.

A half-sister to Heavy Metal Cat named Make Me Purr also sold for $25,000. The 5-year-old High Brow Cat daughter was consigned by West Coast Cutting Horses and previewed by Cromer. An earner of $19,412, Make Me Purr was the 2015 El Rancho Futurity Non-Pro Reserve Champion.

Boons Red Moon, by Metallic Cat, also sold for $25,000. Consigned by Jeff and Griselda Neidhart, of Farmington, New Mexico, Boons Red Moon was in training with Beau Galyean. The 3-year-old red roan gelding is out of Bet Yer Boons, dam of 12 money-earners of $406,439. His second dam is NCHA World Champion and Hall of Fame inductee Bet Yer Blue Boons ($350,615), an NCHA all-time leading producer of earners of nearly $1.1 million.

Crawl Lynn ($6,576), a 5-year-old full sister to Lil Bit Reckless ($231,124) and Just As Reckless ($184,285), sold for $23,000. The mare (CD Royal x Trouble Lynn 495 x Smart And Trouble) was in training with Russ Westfall, and was consigned by John and Rose Rockey, of Palmdale, California.