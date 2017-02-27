Western Bloodstock's management of the NRCHA Snaffle Bit Futurity Sales will include a revamped Sale Incentive program for sale graduates. • Photo by Stacy PigottThe National Reined Cow Horse Association (NRCHA) has selected Western Bloodstock Ltd. to oversee the NRCHA Snaffle Bit Futurity Sales, scheduled for Oct. 13-14 at the Will Rogers Equestrian Center in Fort Worth, Texas.

Western Bloodstock, established in 2000, is best known for producing the three major National Cutting Horse Association (NCHA) sales: the NCHA Futurity Sales, NCHA Super Stakes Sale and NCHA Summer Spectacular Sale. The company was purchased in 2013 by Jeremy and Candace Barwick, of Stephenville, Texas. When the NRCHA announced in late 2016 it was seeking a sale management partner for the Snaffle Bit Futurity’s new home in Fort Worth, Texas, Barwick said he immediately began working to earn the contract for Western Bloodstock.

“We are honored that the NRCHA chose us to manage the Snaffle Bit Futurity Sales. I have a huge respect for the community of reined cow horse trainers, owners, breeders and horses," Barwick said. "We have a good track record with the NCHA sales, and I think we will do just as well for the NRCHA sales. We take pride in putting on a professional top quality sale, doing everything we can to create a strong market for buyers and sellers.”

NRCHA Snaffle Bit Sale Committee Chairman Todd Crawford looks forward to a productive relationship with Western Bloodstock.

“Jeremy is very easy to work with, and I think he’s going to do an excellent job promoting our sale in his existing network. Not only does he have connections in Texas, he also travels nationally all year long, looking at horses and recruiting quality consignments. We feel it will be a good fit with our NRCHA sales,” Crawford said.

The NRCHA and Western Bloodstock are working together to expand and enrich the Snaffle Bit Futurity Sale Incentive program. The incentive pays bonus money to the Snaffle Bit Futurity preliminaries highest-scoring 3-year-olds that changed hands as yearlings and 2-year-olds through the Futurity Sales.

“The incentive previously paid just the high-scoring sale horse in the prelims. Going forward, it will pay the top four in the Open and the Non-Pro, with a substantially larger purse than in past years,” Barwick said.

While details of the incentive restructuring are not yet complete, it has been determined that the purse will be made up of sale repurchase fees and buyer enrollment payments.

“All sale repurchase fees will go into the Western Bloodstock NRCHA Yearling Sale Incentive purse,” Barwick said. “This year is the establishing year for the incentive, so when you purchase a yearling at the Futurity Sales, you will be offered the opportunity to participate by paying the incentive fee making them eligible. This year, for a discount, 2-year-old buyers can pay those horses up also as to not miss a year for a great payoff.”

Barwick and Crawford said further announcements regarding the incentive program will be made in the coming months as the fee structure and payouts are finalized.

Questions, feedback or ideas about the NRCHA Futurity Sales can be directed to the Western Bloodstock office, which is operated by a year-round full time staff.

“This is not a part-time deal for us. We consider it our job to work with the association, to give the highest degree of service to each and every consignor, bidder and purchaser,” Barwick said.

Information, announcements, and updates about the 2017 Snaffle Bit Futurity Sales can be found at www.nrcha.com and www.westernbloodstock.com as they become available.

