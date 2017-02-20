Tinseltown Throwdown • Photo by Hannah HarrelThe Winter Premier Sale, which is held in conjuction with the National Reined Cow Horse Association (NRCHA) Celebration of Champions in Fort Worth, Texas, took place the afternoon of Feb. 18, just before the World’s Greatest Horseman finals. Hip No. 54, Tinseltown Throwdown, brought the highest price of the day when the hammer fell at $26,750.

Troop Quarter Horses consigned Tinseltown Throwdown, and Mary Boyd signed the ticket for the 2014 palomino stallion (Hollywoodstinseltown x Wimpys Little Gal x Wimpys Little Step). He is the only registered foal out of Wimpys Little Gal, who earned $18,515 in her career, and his sire, an earner of $178,156, is nearing the $1 million mark in offspring earnings, according to Equi-Stat.

Stars And Sparks • Photo by Hannah HarrelTurnabout Farm, Inc. consigned Hip No. 4, Stars And Sparks, who was the sale’s second-highest seller. Tom McCutcheon purchased the 2015 mare for $25,000. Stars And Sparks is by Equi-Stat Elite $1 Million Sire A Sparkling Vintage, who earned $53,993 in the reining pen from 2000-2005. He produced National Reining Horse Association Triple Crown Champion Not Ruf At All (out of All Ruffed Up x Lil Ruf Peppy), whose lifetime earnings total $456,530. The mare’s dam, Belle Starr Dun It (by Hollywood Dun It), has a lifetime record of $29,569 and has one other foal, a 3-year-old by Colonels Smoking Gun (Gunner).

Hes Pistol Packin • Photo by Hannah HarrelRounding out the top three was Hip No. 42, a 2015 sorrel stallion by Equi-Stat Elite $20 Million Sire Smooth As A Cat and out of the Shining Spark mare Shiners Lil Pistol. Tom and Mandy McCutcheon consigned Hes Pistol Packin, who brought a final bid of $24,500 from buyer Tony Grover. The stallion’s dam has produced earners of nearly $150,000, including One Shiney Pistol ($46,828, by One Time Pepto), Peptos Shiney Pistol ($36,806, by One Time Pepto), Smart Shiney Pistol ($34,632, by Smart Chic Olena) and Cats Shiney Pistols ($21,188, by Smooth As A Cat).

For complete coverage of the NRCHA Celebration of Champions and the Winter Premier Sale, subscribe to Quarter Horse News.