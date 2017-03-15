The 2017 Challenge features more winners and more ways to win!

Time to Ride invites stables, clubs and all horse businesses nationwide to register now for the 2017 Time to Ride Challenge, a grassroots competition offering $100,000 in cash and prizes!

In its fourth year of competition, the Challenge is the only industry-wide effort specifically designed to encourage entry-level participation in riding and other horse activities. Participating horse professionals will work to create engaging outreach events in Phase I, May 1st through August 31st, that connect with the general public and introduce families to the joy of horses. Then in Phase II, which continues through September 30th, they will help these new horse enthusiasts get involved regularly through riding lessons or other ongoing horse experiences. The stables, clubs and businesses which introduce and convert the greatest number of newcomers will win their share of $100,000 cash and prizes across size-based divisions.Past participants report enthusiastically about their experiences in the Challenge, including Susan Dudasik, owner of Misfit Farm in Salmon, Idaho: “Once you get the hang of it, it's really fun and you come up with all kinds of new ideas. We had 55 [newcomers]and over 200 this year [2016] and really surprised ourselves!! Never thought we'd get that many. This is such a neat program and we’re already looking forward to next year!”Tina Renison-Ambrose, owner and instructor at Cross Roads Stable in Elverta, California shared, “The Challenge helped me market my business, and I have picked up 30 more clients from all our events! Not too bad for sharing the love and passion we have for horses with new people every day!” Cross Roads Stable won $1,000 as fourth-place winners in the medium division.Competing in the Challenge is free, and the contest takes place May 1st through September 30th. Time to Ride invites stables, clubs, businesses, instructors, veterinarians, and all other horse professionals to sign up now! For more information, please visit https://www.timetoride.com/time-to-ride-challenge/ or contact info@timetoride.com.