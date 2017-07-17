The AQHYA leadership team has been determined for 2017 and 2018. • Photo courtesy of the AQHA American Quarter Horse Youth Association (AQHYA) regional directors and five national officers for the 2017-18 term were elected July 13 at the Bank of America Youth Excellence Seminar in Amarillo, Texas.

AQHYA Executive Committee members and regional directors play a major role in the youth association by planning events, participating in community service projects and spreading the word about American Quarter Horses, youth activities and AQHYA. They also represent AQHYA throughout the year at functions and events nationwide.

Each of AQHYA’s 11 regions can elect three directors at the Bank of America Youth Excellence Seminar. From those directors, delegates elect five national officers.

Throughout the year, the officers and directors network with horse enthusiasts to ensure a successful future for the industry. AQHYA Executive Committee members and directors set goals to grow youth involvement in every aspect of the equine world, uphold the integrity of the breed and work toward ensuring the future of the industry.

AQHYA national officers and regional directors have a unique opportunity to develop leadership skills to enhance their AQHYA experience and all of their future endeavors. All youth are encouraged to get involved.

AQHA Executive Committee

AQHYA Directors

President: Ty Cornelius of Mt. Pleasant, ArkansasFirst Vice President: Kylie Good of East Berlin, PennsylvaniaSecond Vice President: Caleb Sturgeon of Beloit, OhioExecutive Member: Alan Hinds of Lawrence, KansasExecutive Member: Olivia Tordoff of Powell, OhioRegion 1Anwyn Deeks of Snohomish, WashingtonIsabella Laguna of Snoqualmie, WashingtonElsie Naruszewicz of Monroe, WashingtonRegion 2Delaney Dickens of Omaha, NebraskaRegion 3Shelby Cochran of Oxford, IowaJustin Eddy of Rocheport, MissouriGabrielle Marty of Solon, IowaRegion 4Lily Atkinson of Spring Lake, MichiganEllexxah Maxwell of West Mansfield, OhioMaggie Sever of Hebron, IndianaRegion 5Trinity Packard of Slatington, PennsylvaniaAustin Ralls of Catlett, VirginiaRegion 7Morgan Farrell of Mesa, ArizonaMackenzie Wachtel of Deeth, NevadaRegion 8Charles Lee of McAllen, TexasSierra Walter of Hydro, OklahomaRegion 9Madison Alford of Philadelphia, MississippiBailey Carwile of Kilmichael, MississippiRegion 10Taylor Leone of Raleigh, North CarolinaNicole Williams of St. Augustine, Florida