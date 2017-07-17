Industry News
AQHYA Officers and Directors Named for 2017-18
American Quarter Horse Youth Association (AQHYA) regional directors and five national officers for the 2017-18 term were elected July 13 at the Bank of America Youth Excellence Seminar in Amarillo, Texas.
AQHYA Executive Committee members and regional directors play a major role in the youth association by planning events, participating in community service projects and spreading the word about American Quarter Horses, youth activities and AQHYA. They also represent AQHYA throughout the year at functions and events nationwide.
Each of AQHYA’s 11 regions can elect three directors at the Bank of America Youth Excellence Seminar. From those directors, delegates elect five national officers.
Throughout the year, the officers and directors network with horse enthusiasts to ensure a successful future for the industry. AQHYA Executive Committee members and directors set goals to grow youth involvement in every aspect of the equine world, uphold the integrity of the breed and work toward ensuring the future of the industry.
AQHYA national officers and regional directors have a unique opportunity to develop leadership skills to enhance their AQHYA experience and all of their future endeavors. All youth are encouraged to get involved.
AQHA Executive CommitteePresident: Ty Cornelius of Mt. Pleasant, Arkansas
First Vice President: Kylie Good of East Berlin, Pennsylvania
Second Vice President: Caleb Sturgeon of Beloit, Ohio
Executive Member: Alan Hinds of Lawrence, Kansas
Executive Member: Olivia Tordoff of Powell, Ohio
AQHYA DirectorsRegion 1
Anwyn Deeks of Snohomish, Washington
Isabella Laguna of Snoqualmie, Washington
Elsie Naruszewicz of Monroe, Washington
Region 2
Delaney Dickens of Omaha, Nebraska
Region 3
Shelby Cochran of Oxford, Iowa
Justin Eddy of Rocheport, Missouri
Gabrielle Marty of Solon, Iowa
Region 4
Lily Atkinson of Spring Lake, Michigan
Ellexxah Maxwell of West Mansfield, Ohio
Maggie Sever of Hebron, Indiana
Region 5
Trinity Packard of Slatington, Pennsylvania
Austin Ralls of Catlett, Virginia
Region 7
Morgan Farrell of Mesa, Arizona
Mackenzie Wachtel of Deeth, Nevada
Region 8
Charles Lee of McAllen, Texas
Sierra Walter of Hydro, Oklahoma
Region 9
Madison Alford of Philadelphia, Mississippi
Bailey Carwile of Kilmichael, Mississippi
Region 10
Taylor Leone of Raleigh, North Carolina
Nicole Williams of St. Augustine, Florida