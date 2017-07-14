In honor of National Meet a Horse Day, the American Horse Council (AHC) is partnering with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, National Park Service Park Police, the Washington International Horse Show, and the famous Caisson Platoon to introduce people to the world of horses on Friday, July 21 during the USDA’s Farmers Market.

The Farmers Market takes place on the National Mall right on 12th street and is a “living laboratory” for farmers around the country. Every Friday from May 5 to October 27, more than 30 farmers, ranchers, and small businesses gather to sell their organic produce, flowers, homemade breads, and locally made foods.

“Part of the AHC’s work is to introduce new people to horses and increase accessibility not only to the horses themselves but the horse industry as well,” said AHC President Julie Broadway. “We felt this partnership with the USDA’s Farmers Market was a perfect opportunity to have people come meet a horse in a relaxed atmosphere. Summer is a great time for families to connect with their local stables, and plan to add horse activities to their schedules. We even have a local stable generously donating a free 30-minute beginner lesson to be used in a raffle at the booth.”

"Our horse mounted patrol is an integral part of the success of our operation and our community outreach efforts. We are thrilled to be a part of this event and hope many people come down to meet our horses and their officers,” said Lieutenant Denise Maradiaga, Commander, Horse Mounted Patrol, United States Park Police.

"Most city residents no longer have the opportunity to interact with, and benefit from, horses," said Victoria Lowell, President of the Washington International Horse Show. "We appreciate being a part of the AHC's ‘Meet a Horse Day’ as we prepare for WIHS, including a free Kids' Day on Saturday, Oct. 28. Both these programs extend the opportunity to experience the joy of connecting with horses here in our Washington D.C. community."

Make plans to stop by the Farmers Market on Friday, July 21 from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm. Use the hashtag #HorsesInDC and #MeetAHorse on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to be featured on the AHC’s social media pages!

If you have any questions, please contact the AHC.