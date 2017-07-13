Dr. Frank Gravlee • Courtesy of AAPFThe American and International Associations of Professional Farriers (AAPF/IAPF) are pleased to announce the "2018 Frank Gravlee Scholarship." The goal of this scholarship is to encourage veterinary students, and recent veterinary college graduates (within two years of graduation), to pursue their continuing education by attending the 2018 International Hoof-Care Summit. The dates for the 2018 Summit are Jan. 23-26.

This scholarship has been created, through the generosity of Frank Reilly, DVM, APF, of West Chester, Pennsylvania, to recognize the contributions of Frank Gravlee, DVM, MS, CNS, founder of Life Data Labs in Cherokee, Alabama. Gravlee's efforts to develop new products for the overall health of the horse have been admired by veterinarians, farriers, trainers, grooms and horse owners. He is a member of the International Equine Veterinarian Hall of Fame.

Dr. Frank Reilly • Courtesy of AAPFGravlee was recognized in 2017 by the AAPF/IAPF as the recipient of the American Farriers Journal Robert "Red" Renchin Leadership Award for his life-long commitment to the equine industry. This scholarship will annually recognize two eligible veterinary students, or recent veterinary graduates, by providing each of them with a package to include:

Registration to the International Hoof-Care Summit in Cincinnati, Ohio

Transportation to the Summit (either by auto reimbursement or air travel)

Lodging at the Summit (up to four nights)

The American Association of Equine Practitioners (AAEP) has offered to assist the AAPF/IAPF in their efforts to promote this scholarship to veterinary students and recent graduates.

ELIGIBILITY

Current veterinary students, or recent graduates (within two years of graduation), of a North American equine veterinary college or university must submit an application. Preference will be given to students or graduates who have identified a special interest in medical/surgical/farrier care of the hoof. Applicants must never have attended the International Hoof-Care Summit. The applicant must also be willing and able to attend the AAPF/IAPF Annual General Membership meeting at the International Hoof-Care Summit in Cincinnati, Ohio, Jan. 24, 2017, where they will be recognized. A professor or employer/supervisor of the applicant will also need to submit a letter of recommendation for the applicant.

APPLICATION

An application will include an essay on the subject, "Why I Would Like to be a Recipient of the 2018 Frank Gravlee Scholarship." Considerations to include in the essay:

What you hope to receive by attending the International Hoof-Care Summit.

The impact of attending the Summit on your veterinarian practice.

Additional information describing your education and experience to get to this point in your life/career.

A brief resume may also be included.

The application may be found by clicking here.

Application deadline is Oct. 1, 2017. Scholarships winners will be announced no later than Nov. 1, 2017. Questions may be directed to Bryan Quinsey, AAPF/IAPF Executive Director, at 859-533-1465 or aapf@professionalfarriers.com.

About the American Association of Professional Farriers

The American & International Associations of Professional Farriers are non-profit trade organizations created in 2012 to represent the interests of professional farriers and others involved in the farrier industry. The primary objectives of the new associations are: continuing education, member support and serving as a hoof-care reference for horse owners. The AAPF/IAPF is headquartered in Shelbyville, Kentucky.