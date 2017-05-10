Einsteins Revolution • Photo by John BrasseauxNothing can replace Ruth Hartman’s 3-week-old Einsteins Revolution colt, “Einey,” who was shot and killed on May 1 in Pampa, Texas. Still, Silver Spurs Equine is doing what it can to offer the breeder at Shoenail Ranch the chance for another foal to raise and show.

Days after news of Einey’s death spread on social media, Silver Spurs owners Mike and Michelle Miola saw the story on Facebook. Moved by the tragedy, they quickly reached out to Hartman on the Silver Spurs Equine Facebook page to offer the opportunity for Hartman to breed her mare again.

“I can’t image the hell she went through seeing her baby shot like that in her own pasture,” Mike Miola said. “We told her we would give her a free breeding back to Einsteins Revolution. We will even ship at our expense so she gets her baby.”

When Hartman saw the post a few hours later, she was overwhelmed by the gesture.

“It was totally unexpected. That’s a pretty generous offer,” she said. “That baby was 3 weeks old, and he stood and nursed. They had definitely fulfilled their end of the contract. This was above and beyond what they were required to do, and I was so excited.”

Hartman said she had already bred Kid Wodys Wizet (Who Whiz It x Great Cody Kid x The Great Kid), Einey’s dam, to Inferno Sixty Six by the time Silver Spurs’ offer came, so she plans to use her free rebreed in 2018.

“I’ve been doing business with Silver Spurs for several years, and their customer service is just fantastic,” Hartman said. “They do everything they can to help everybody have the colt of their dreams.”

Read more about Einey's death

Read about the update on the investigation from the Gray County Sheriff's Department