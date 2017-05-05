Investigators have a person of interest in the case of Einey's death. • Photo by Ruth HartmanFollowing the shooting of a 3-week-old foal in Pampa, Texas, the Gray County Sheriff’s Department is making progress with its investigation.

According to Lieutenant Robert Baker, the public information officer for the department, the team has promising leads.

“We have a person of interest,” Baker said, noting the charge brought will almost certainly be a felony. “It’s under investigation, and our investigator is working on developing the evidence. It’s a little early to say, but there could be more than one charge filed. It depends on what the evidence brings.”

Investigator Lizz Beason is working the case, which began May 1 when a foal named “Einey” (Einsteins Revolution x Kid Wodys Wizet x Who Whiz It) was shot and killed. The colt, owned and bred by Ruth Hartman, was shot through the chest while he was turned out in his pasture at Shoenail Ranch.

Hartman is offering a $3,500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for Einey’s death. The Gray County Sheriff’s Office advised anyone with information to contact the department at 806-669-8022, or to reach out to the Top of Texas Crime Stoppers at 806-669-2222.

“This is just wrong,” Baker said. “If anybody has any knowledge of this, please come forward.”

Check back with Quarter Horse News for continued updates on this story.

