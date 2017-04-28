The AQHA Select World Championship Show will return to Amarillo, Texas, in 2018. • Photo by K.C. MontgomeryThe American Quarter Horse Association (AQHA) announced the locations of two of its events to be held in 2018. The Adequan AQHA Select World Championship Show will remain in Amarillo, Texas, and the Zoetis Versatility Ranch Horse (VRH) World Championships will make the move to Guthrie, Oklahoma.

Last winter, the AQHA solicited host-site bids for the 2018 AQHA Select World Championship Show, presented by Adequan. After carefully reviewing the submitted bids, the AQHA Executive Committeehas made the decision to keep the 2018 event at the Tri-State Fairgrounds in Amarillo.

“The Association is committed to meeting the needs of its valued members,” said AQHA Chief Show Officer Pete Kyle. “The Association, City of Amarillo and Tri-State Fairgrounds have had a great working partnership and economically beneficial relationship over the years. With this new contract, the city and fairgrounds will continue to make improvements to meet the needs of this world-class event.”

“It is important to us to make changes that our exhibitors want, for example, updating the show schedule in 2017,” Kyle continued. “We will continue to evaluate the schedule, facility, location and several other factors in the future to enhance the show and the competitors’ experience.”

The Adequan Select World is the world’s largest, single-breed world championship horse show open exclusively to amateur exhibitors age 50 and over. This is the pinnacle event for Select amateur competitors around the world who must qualify for the event by earning a predetermined number of points to secure a spot in each of the classes, representing English, Western and halter disciplines. Amarillo has been home to the Select World since 2003.

For more information on the Adequan Select World, visit www.aqha.com/selectworld.

Zoetis AQHA Versatility Ranch Horse World Championships

Last fall, the AQHA solicited bids for the Zoetis AQHA Versatility Ranch Horse (VRH) World Championships in 2018. After reviewing exhibitor survey results, carefully evaluating submitted bids and much discussion, the AQHA Executive Committee has made the decision to move the location and dates of the show.

The Zoetis VRH World and Zoetis AQHA Ranching Heritage Challenge Finals are tentatively scheduled for June 14-17, 2018, at the Lazy E Arena in Guthrie, Oklahoma.

The first Zoetis VRH World was held in 2008 in Denver during the National Western Stock Show, and then relocated in 2011 to Houston during the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo.

“We are grateful for the wonderful bids submitted by facilities all over the country,” Kyle said. “To make the best decision for our members, we needed in-depth information on each facility and adequate time to evaluate our exhibitors’ wants and needs.

“According to our members, they wanted to see changes made to the show including changing the date of the event,” Kyle continued. “We feel we made the best decision possible for our members and the future growth of this show.”

The qualifying period for the show will be modified based on the show moving from March to June in 2018. Stay tuned to www.aqha.com/versatility for the new qualifying period and approved qualifying points.

In the past, the AQHA Cowboy Mounted Shooting World Championships was held in conjunction with the Zoetis VRH World. More information on this event will be released at a later date.