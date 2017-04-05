The Fourth Annual Quarter Horse News Charity Golf Tournament, benefitting Rein In Cancer, will be held Friday, June 9, at the Canyon West Golf Club in Weatherford, Texas. Come join Quarter Horse News for a fun-filled day of golfing, live music, catered food, and auctions, all to benefit Rein In Cancer.

The golf tournament kicks off with a 1pm shotgun tee time at the Canyon West Golf Club in Weatherford, Texas. The winners of the golf tournament will receive Gist Silversmith belt buckles to show off to their friends and family.



During the tournament, live and silent auctions will also be taking place. After the golfing is over, dinner will be served and you’ll be entertained with live music from Cody Dell Akridge. And remember, all this good fun will benefit a wonderful charity near and dear to horse lovers everywhere, Rein In Cancer.



For more information, contact Jessica Harms at 817-205-8072 or jessica.robbins@hotmail.com



Click here to download a registration form

Or register online here



Click here if you would like to be a sponsor

Click here if you would like to be a donor





Read about last year's event here.