The 2016 grand prize went to Whitney Edington, of Goldthwaite, Texas, who titled this sketch "Where Champions Begin."Western Horseman and Cowboy Artists of America (CAA) are asking the magazine’s young readers to pick up a paintbrush, pen or pencil and show off their artistic skills. The third annual Western Horseman/Cowboy Artists of America Youth Art Contest – sponsored by CAA for the second year – is open to entries in three age divisions: 8 and under, 9-13 and 14-18.

Young artists are invited to submit their best original painting or drawing with Western horses as the subject. A champion and reserve champion will be selected in each age division, and an overall winner will be chosen from the three champions.

The overall winner – the grand champion – will receive a trip to the prestigious Cowboy Crossings in October at the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma City. The combined exhibition and sale of CAA and the Traditional Cowboy Arts Association features special events, workshops and a sale of artwork. The 14-18 champion will receive a $1,000 scholarship, courtesy of the CAA’s Joe Beeler Foundation, dedicated to the development and education of artists. The champions’ artwork will be published in the July 2017 issue of Western Horseman. Champions and reserve champions will receive a variety of awards. The top 10 entries in each age group will be featured in a slideshow on the magazine’s website.

Judges include Western Horseman Senior Editor Jennifer Denison, Western Horseman Art Director Ron Bonge and CAA President Tim Cox.

Additional prize and contest information, submission guidelines and an official contest entry form can be found at westernhorseman.com. Entry deadline is April 5. There is no entry fee. Original artwork and entry form should be sent to Western Horseman Art Contest, Attn: Tonya Ward, 2112 Montgomery St., Fort Worth, TX 76107.