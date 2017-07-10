Voting on NRHA candidates will take place in October.The National Reining Horse Association (NRHA) Executive Committee and Board of Directors are responsible for managing the business of the association and for representing the best interests of its members and the association as a whole. Each year, the NRHA opens nominations and hosts elections for these important leadership positions.

Members are encouraged to carefully consider the slate of candidates prior to voting in October. A current listing is provided below; however, write-in candidates can be submitted through Aug. 2. A final listing will be emailed to eligible voters and posted in the Members Only section of nrha.com.

For details on the write-in process or questions about the elections, please visit the Members Only section or contact Christa Morris-Stone (cmorris@nrha.com or 405-946-7400).

Director-At-Large Candidates

(TWO SEATS) To begin staggered terms as described in the NRHA Bylaws, the Board has approved that the candidate receiving the largest number of votes will have a two-year term. The candidate receiving the second largest number of votes will have a one-year term. Terms begin Jan. 1, 2018. The following members were nominated by the NRHA Nominating/Governance Committee. You can read more about each candidate here.

Shane BrownShane Brown, Elbert, Colorado



“As a member of many NRHA committees and positions, currently and in the past, I am excited to be considered for an NRHA Executive Committee position. I look forward to becoming even more involved in programs that help to grow NRHA from the grass roots level at the Affiliates to my ongoing dedication to the Professional and no- pro members at the trainer/ breeder/owner level. I am an active, dedicated NRHA non-pro coach, so it is important to me to continue the upward track that NRHA has established, taking all members into consideration. I would be honored to be a participant and pledge to be an active, productive member of the NRHA Executive Committee to help NRHA meet its goals for 2018.”

George KingGeorge King, Idaho Falls, Idaho



“At the young age of 59, I have been a member of the NRHA for almost 30 years. I remember those early years when we gathered together at an outdoor arena in Montana for Dick Pieper clinics. In those days, a reining show only lasted one day. You would drive to the show in the morning and go home that evening (sometimes quite late). I’ve seen amazing growth in the NRHA and the reining horse industry; what an incredible journey it has been. You can see the results of our prosperity in that we now have 24 NRHA Million Dollar Riders, two of which are non-pros. We have 36 NRHA Million Dollar Sires and several that have turned over nine million dollars."

Brian WelmanBrian Welman, Hastings, Minnesota



“I have been an NRHA member for over 30 years and have been an NRHA Judge since 1990. I attended the University of Wisconsin – River Falls, and then I went on to work for a few of the NRHA Hall of Fame inducted trainers until I started my own training business, Brian Welman Training Center in Minnesota. I have been an active board member of the North Central Reining Horse Association (NCRHA) from the beginning, and I have been a president of the NCRHA. I have served on the NRHA Board of Directors in 2008 and 2011 through 2015, NRHA Judges Committee, Eligibility Committee and the NRHA Executive Committee since 2016. I am actively involved with all aspects of the reining horse industry.”

Joe WolfeJoe Wolfe, Catlettsburg, Kentucky



“I have been married to my wife Emmy for 46 years. We have two grown daughters and four grandchildren. We live in Catlettsburg, Kentucky, where we have been involved with horses and, at times, cattle. I attended Morehead State University where I earned my bachelors and masters degrees in math. I worked for Blue Cross Blue Shield in Kentucky for 26 years in sales and sales management. I retired in December of 1999 and started my own small independent insurance agency in January of 2000 with my current partner George Arnold. My wife and I became involved with reining in the mid 1980s and became members of Ohio Valley Reining Horse Association (OVRHA) and NRHA at that time."

North American Director Candidates

(ONE PER REGION) Directors will serve two-year terms that will begin Jan. 1, 2018. The following members were nominated by NRHA Affiliates to represent their regions:

East Central – Brett Walters, Bourbon, Indiana

Brett Walters“As a current member of the NRHA Board, I would like to continue my involvement in order to help lead the NRHA in a direction that improves the association for the competitors and all of those involved. I believe that with my past experience and continued committee and board experiences, I am qualified for this position. I am an active member of my local affiliates, which allows me to get member feedback to bring to the board and make the best decisions for our membership. Being on the board allows me to help my local affiliates at a national level by making sure their needs and concerns are known to my fellow board members and to make sure new rules and regulations are suited for their needs.”

North Central – Larry Handley, Ankeny, Iowa

Larry HandleyLarry Handley, a practicing trial lawyer with over 39 years of experience, is from Ankeny, Iowa, representing the North Central Region of the NRHA. Larry serves on the NRHA Bylaw Committee, in addition to a special task force at the request and appointment of the NRHA President and Board. Larry has been an NRHA and NCRHA member since 1990. During the past 27 years, he has competed at regional and national events as a non-pro participant. He primarily focuses on futurity and derby horses and enjoys working with young horses every day. He also has served as the NCRHA Sire & Dam Coordinator for several years. He currently assists the NCRHA Board regarding legal matters.

Northeast – Kelly Hedges, Perrysburg, New York

Kelly Hedges“I am 61-years-old and have been a professional in the equine industry for over 40 years. My wife, Kim, and I own and operate Hedges Reining Horses in western New York. I also own and operate Hedges Custom Carpentry, which specializes in custom cabinetry and custom home interiors for over 30 years. I am currently the vice president of the Yankee Reining Horse Association (YRHA), and I am on the horse show committee, as well as the Bylaws Committee. I have been a judge for over 30 years. I hold cards with the National Snaffle Bit Association, Appaloosa Horse Club (ApHC) and NRHA. I have judged all the ApHC’s major events in the States, as well as the ApHC’s European Championship show three times.

Northeast – Heather Powell, Chalfont, Pennsylvania

Heather Powell“In 1989, we bought a horse that we thought did tricks. A few weeks later we saw Richie Fisher giving a reining demonstration at Belmont Park Horse Fair and the “penny dropped.” I was introduced to trainer J.C. Daudelin from Quebec and started to learn about reining, ably assisted by our mare ‘April.’ It has been a passion for me, and the horses and people have kept me actively involved in the sport as an exhibitor (when the trainers let me have my horses back!), owner, breeder, judge, show secretary and steward since my first show at Willowbrook also in 1989. I have served as a director for Eastern Pennsylvania Reining Horse Association (EPRHA) for eight years.”

Northwest – Jeanine Kern, Monroe, Washington

Jeanine KernJeanine Kern is currently an NRHA Board Member representing the Northwest Region and has been an NRHA non-pro for over ten years. Residing in Monroe, Washington, with her husband, Dan, Jeanine considers the Washington Reining Horse Association (WaRHA) as her home affiliate. Jeanine has served in various volunteer capacities with WaRHA, including newsletter editor, Reiner correspondent, communications chair, board member, and is a past president of WaRHA. A lifetime member of the Washington State University (WSU) Alumni Association, Jeanine holds a bachelors degree in business administration with a minor in economics from WSU. Professionally Jeanine has been a freelance recruiter a great deal of her career, founding executive search firm EBS Northwest.

South Central – Ann Salmon Anderman, Pilot Point, Texas

Ann Salmon AndermanAnn Salmon Anderman has been an NRHA Judge for 20 years, an NRHA Professional since 2004 and an NRHA Steward since 2011. She and her husband, Monte Anderman, are involved with teaching riders and horses of all levels, hosting clinics and sharing their love of reining. They are currently based out of Cardinal Reining Horses in Aubrey, Texas. Ann is a current NRHA Regional Director and an active member and contributor on the NRHA Judges and Stewards Committees, as well as the past chair of the NRHA Judges Policy Review Task Force. Ann is a member of the NRHA Judges Teaching Panel, which includes preparation and evaluation of judges’ teaching and testing materials.