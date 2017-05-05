Hollywoodstinseltown & Tim McQuayThe National Reining Horse Association (NRHA) is excited to announce its newest unofficial earner of the Million Dollar Sire milestone, Hollywoodstinseltown. The 2004 American Quarter Horse Association palomino stallion, owned and bred by David Silva, Sr., joined this elite club after his offspring’s great success at the 2017 National Reining Breeder’s Classic (NRBC). Together, Hollywoodstinseltown’s offspring unofficially earned more than $52,000 throughout the event.

Hollywoodstinseltown is by NRHA Hall of Fame Inductee and Six Million Dollar Sire Hollywood Dun It and out of NRHA Hall of Fame Inductee Miss Tinseltown (by Great Red Pine). His success isn’t limited to just the breeding shed; Hollywoodstinseltown boasted more than $185,800 NRHA lifetime earnings (LTE) during his show career.

The flashy palomino’s accomplishments include: 2007 NRHA Futurity Prime Time Open Champion and Level 4 Open finalist with NRHA Hall of Fame Inductee and Three Million Dollar Rider Tim McQuay; 2008 NRBC Level 4 Open finalist with Tim McQuay; 2009 NRBC Level 3 Open Champion and 2009 NRHA Derby Level 4 Open Reserve Champion and Level 3 Open Champion with Marco Ricotta; 2010 NRBC Level 4 Open finalist with Marco Ricotta; and 2010 Alltech Federation Internationale Equestre World Equestrian Games Team Competition Gold medalist and fourth place in Individual Competition.

Hollywoodstinseltown’s highest money-earning progeny, according to Equi-Stat include:

Tinseltown Fly Guy (out of Fly Flashy Jac x Boggies Flashy Jac): $263,429

Smokinghot Hollywood (out of Smoking Rose x Colonels Smoking Gun [Gunner]): $79,387

Tinseltown Flash (out of Billie Gun Flash x Gunner): $57,172

Miss Whizzletown (out of Rewind N Whiz x Topsail Whiz): $32,233

Woodys Toy Gun (out of Gunners Pearl x Gunner): $29,391

NRHA congratulates Hollywoodstinseltown for achieving Million Dollar Sire status.