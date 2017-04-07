2016 NRHA Derby Level 4 Open Champions, Magnum Starlights and Casey Deary • Photo by WaltenberryThe National Reining Horse Association (NRHA) is now accepting internship applications for the 2017 NRHA Derby held in Oklahoma City. Interns will gain experience working a high caliber horse show, all while networking with people in the reining industry.

Internships with the NRHA provides workers with real-life experiences that create lifelong skill sets.

“The opportunities NRHA gives you with this internship are limitless. And the people you work with everyday turn into people you’d call family. It’s the whole reason I come back year after year,” said 2015 Futurity, 2016 Derby and Futurity Intern, Lane Miller.

“My 2015 NRHA Derby internship was a fantastic networking opportunity that led to a full-time job,” said NRHA Member and Show Services Representative Lauren Rufo.

Internships are available in three different areas: Marketing, Youth and General Show intern.

What are the requirements?

The internship is based at the NRHA headquarters in Oklahoma City, and includes participation at the NRHA Derby June 24 – July 2, 2017.

To be selected, candidates should meet the following criteria:

Be enrolled in a college or university is preferred

Must be willing to assist with all functions of the departments listed including early mornings and lengthy days

Must be willing to work closely with youth members, leaders and NRHA staff

Must demonstrate an interest in the livestock or equine industry and have the ability to work collaboratively

Must be creative, energetic, patient and reliable

Is this a paid internship?

The internship is a stipend-based pay, depending on length of your internship (daily rate during NRHA owned event of $50/day, plus lodging and reimbursement for travel to and from show).

What needs to be included with the application?

A current resume and a list of references.

Application deadline is April 30, 2017. Apply Now!

The NRHA is willing to assist in paperwork, allowing interns to receive college credit.