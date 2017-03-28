High school seniors who are members of the National Reining Horse Youth Association (NRHA) are encouraged to apply for scholarships made possible by the Reining Horse Foundation (RHF). Applications must be postmarked by May 1, 2017, for consideration. Seven academic and need-based scholarships will be awarded by an independent committee based upon applicants’ academic achievement, financial need, future goals and involvement with horses and NRHyA.

The scholarships range from $750 to $2,000, with three awarded at the highest level. Recipients in 2016 included Megan D’Andrea of Fowler, Ohio; Amber Edmonds of Pepperell, Massachusetts; Holly Lansidel of McKenna, Washington; Nicholas Muir of Lynnwood, Washington; Shaelyn Vering of Scribner, Nebraska; Jarid Walton of Coleman, Michigan; and Blair Willette of Haleiwa, Hawaii. Previous recipients are eligible to reapply.

Chairman of the foundation’s Scholarship Committee is NRHA Vice President and Foundation Board member Mike Hancock. He said, “The foundation is committed to this scholarship program and what it means to our youth and their future. We appreciate every donor who makes the program possible through their support of fundraising efforts.”

Additionally, scholarship opportunities are available to NRHyA members through Youth Team Tournaments and the Varsity Reining Club. For details, visit http://www.nrhya.com/about.php.

For more information about the RHF Scholarship program, go to reiningfoundation.com or nrhya.com. You can call (405) 946-7400 to speak to NRHyA and RHF representatives about these programs.