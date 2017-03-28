Quarter Horse News will continue to sponsor the NRBC Slide Street Journal.Quarter Horse News will continue as a partner to the National Reining Breeders Classic (NRBC) as the exclusive sponsor of the 2017 NRBC Slide Street Journal. The Slide Street Journal is the voice of the NRBC, emailed periodically year-round with news of the program and the event.

During the show, this year set for April 16-23, the Slide Street Journal is printed and hand-delivered to the stall area early each morning, along with being emailed around the globe in digital form. NRBC Vice President Colleen McQuay commended Quarter Horse News for its longtime support of the NRBC and of the entire reining industry.



“Quarter Horse News has been a loyal partner to the National Reining Breeders Classic for over fourteen years,” she said. “The NRBC has always been proud to have both the Quarter Horse News media and marketing teams attend and be part of this event.”



“I've attended almost every NRBC since its inception in 1998, and it is one of my most-anticipated events each year,” said Savannah Magoteaux, Associate Publisher of Quarter Horse News. “I have seen first-hand the passion, integrity, and vision of the program's Board of Directors and staff. I have no doubt this incredible show will only continue to exceed expectations in the coming years.



“All of us here at Quarter Horse News congratulate the NRBC for celebrating its twentieth event in 2017. Reiners, sponsors and spectators know that the event is first-class, and there is no better hospitality to be found than at this very special show in Katy, Texas.”



A leading source for news in the western performance world, Quarter Horse News is a staple for any serious reining participant or fan for event coverage, profiles and in-depth reporting on issues that impact the industry.

For complete coverage of the NRBC, subscribe to Quarter Horse News.