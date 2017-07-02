Shesouttayourleague & Casey Deary • Photo by Kristin PitzerNational Reining Horse Association (NRHA) Million Dollar Rider Casey Deary entered the arena in Oklahoma City as draw 25 in a field of 31 in the second section of the NRHA Derby Open finals. NRHA Two Million Dollar Rider Jordan Larson had just closed his pattern with a 227.5. That was the score to beat.

Both NRHA Professionals were riding past NRHA Futurity Open Champions: Deary was aboard 2015 Champion Shesouttayourleague; Larson had just captured the lead with 2014 Co-Champion ARC Gunnabeabigstar between the reins.

Once Shesouttayourleague, a 5-year-old mare by NRHA Million Dollar Sire Walla Walla Whiz and out of NRHA Hall of Famer Wimpys Little Chic (by Wimpys Little Step), nominated by Arcese Quarter Horses USA and owned by Curtis Performance Horses LLC, entered the arena, she gave the Weatherford, Texas, trainer all she had. When the flashy palomino, who had $184,723 in NRHA lifetime earnings prior to showing in Oklahoma City, closed Pattern No. 12, a 229 appeared on the scoreboard. The title was hers.

“To me, this is nothing short of a miracle,” said Deary following the awards presentation. “At the NRBC [National Reining Breeders Classic], she was giving me trouble so, for her to come as far as she did – and I give my friend Jordan Larson the credit for helping me out at the Redbud Spectacular – it was a night and day difference for my horse.

“I came right after Larson tonight, and I had absolutely no anxiety about having to beat his run because their performance was amazing. I was sitting there cheering him on as I was waiting for my turn. I came in through those gates telling my mare, ‘Just be as good as you can be and give me what you’ve got.’ She did just that, and I cannot be any more thankful for this title tonight.”

Shesouttayourleague gave Deary all he asked for and more, and as a result, the pair added another $60,000 to their earnings with the Derby Open Championship.

Larson and ARC Gunnabeabigstar, a 6-year-old stallion by NRHA Million Dollar Sire Gunnatrashya and also out of Wimpys Little Chic, is owned by HDC Quarter Horses and nominated by Arcese Quarter Horses USA. The duo added $43,918 to their records.

“I called on him for everything he had, and he delivered,” Larson said of the NRHA Markel Insurance Futurity Sales graduate. “[NRHA Million Dollar Rider] Brian Bell helped me with his turnarounds, which could well be why he turned so fast, and I had a hard time controlling him, but I have to thank Brian for that. Wimpys Little Chic is the epitome of a great reining horse and what she is doing as a producer is incredible.”

Derby Level 3 Open

NRHA Professional Thiago Boechat riding Ruf Lil Magnum (Magnum Chic Dream x Dunit A Lil Ruf x Lil Ruf Peppy), owned by Silver Spurs Equine and Heritage Farms, and nominated by Ann Salmon Anderman, tied to win the Derby Level 3 Open Championship with Dany Tremblay riding Magnums Guns R Reddy (Magnum Chic Dream x Guns R Reddy x Nic It In The Bud), owned by Ruth Hamlin and nominated by Mary Jansma. Both scored a 223, and both left Oklahoma City with an additional $19,565 to their earnings for the win.

“The owners brought her to me about six to seven months ago, and we started schooling her,” Tremblay said of Magnums Guns R Reddy. “I thought she was going to do so well. We came here after the NRBC with big expectations, and there you go, Champion Level 3. I really felt like she was ready to go. I just turned up the volume a little on her and she gave me everything she had.”

“We haven’t been together for very long,” Boechat, Brazilian native and head trainer for Xtra Quarter Horses, added of his mount. “I got him after the NRBC. Jordan Larson had him before me and did a great job. Brian Bell had him before Jordan, and I’ve been the lucky one to get to show him here. He’s been in great hands, and people did a great job with him. I think he has it all; he’s a big turner, big stopper, great mover and has a great mind. I couldn’t ask for anything better.”

Derby Level 2 Open

Bobby Avila Jr. and CBK Spooks Got Cash (Spooks Gotta Gun x HR Wright On Cash x Lenas Wright On), owned and nominated by William and Corliss Kellogg, rode to a 221 and a $9,840 check in the first section of the Open finals.

“She’s a horse that was trained by Josh Murphy and is actually in training with him,” said Avila about the 5-year-old mare. “I’ve been riding her the last few months for Josh, since we train out of the same barn at Zimmerman Performance Horses, and I’ve been showing her because I’m eligible for lower levels. We’ve won the last three derbies on her; we won the Buckeye Reining Classic in the Novice Derby and the Red Dirt Derby.

“She’s a very honest, very consistent horse, and it feels awesome. It’s a lot of hard work, but it’s a team effort, and that’s what makes this special.”

Tom Foran, who also qualified his mount Walla Walla Starbuck (Walla Walla Whiz x Silvernbluestarbuck x Smart Starbuck) for the Level 3 division where they closed in sixth place, earning $8,368, left the arena with a 220 – enough to clinch the Reserve Championship. The 5-year-old stallion, owned by Sleipner LLC and nominated by Marc Gordon, earned another $7,779 for their Level 1 Reserve title.

Derby Level 1 Open

Barak Gibori rode Shina Gun, a 5-year-old stallion by Colonels Smoking Gun (Gunner) and out of Shiner Light (by Shining Spark), owned by Teresa Wynn and nominated by Xtra Quarter Horses LLC, to top honors in the Derby Level 1 Open. The NRHA Professional who works out of McQuay Stables in Tioga, Texas, posted a 219.5 for the win.

“It has been a long process, and I need to say a lot of things to the owner for trusting us, because we were really close to making it to the winner’s circle, yet every time we had a little bobble here and a little bobble there, and she kept sending us to the horse shows. It worked,” said Gibori. “In the finals tonight, I just let him do his job. That’s about it. He’s a really talented horse. We worked hard to get here, and as soon as you run through that gate, it’s just about letting them do what they know how to do.”

Jeromy Lipps, of Miami, Oklahoma, rode Melodie Nelson’s Revolutionary Jac (Einsteins Revolution x Kalliope Jac x Kaliman) to a 218 and the Level 1 Reserve title. The 4-year-old stallion was nominated by Rancho Sereno LLC.

For complete coverage of the NRHA Derby, subscribe to Quarter Horse News.