Mandy McCutcheon & Hollywood Starburst • Photo by Kristin PitzerHollywood Starburst burst into the Jim Norick Arena as draw 18 in a field of 32 riders during the second section of the National Reining Horse Association (NRHA) Derby Non-Pro finals with NRHA Two Million Dollar Rider Mandy McCutcheon in the saddle. The score to beat was a 221.5, posted by past NRHA Derby Non-Pro Champions Dr. Bill Rhoads and Mega Maggie Mae.

McCutcheon, an NRHA Hall of Famer, nailed each and every maneuver requested by NRHA pattern 10 with the 4-year-old mare, who is by NRHA Six Million Dollar Sire Hollywood Dun It and out of the Smart Starbuck mare Chic Olena Starbuck. Once the duo had closed their run, a 224 appeared on the scoreboard and was not touched through the rest of the night. The duo collected $18,464.

“Our run tonight went well from the start, and I could not have asked her to be any better,” McCutcheon said. “My husband [NRHA Million Dollar Rider Tom McCutcheon] rode her as a 3-year-old, and my dad [NRHA Hall of Famer and Three Million Dollar Rider Tim McQuay] rode her a little this spring.

“[NRHA Professional] Debbie Brown – who trains for us – really put a lot of time into her in the past two months and really helped me figure her out,” McCutcheon continued. “I had a pretty good run on her in Tulsa, but not so good a run at the NRBC [National Reining Breeders Classic]. We put our heads together to figure out what links were missing, and it worked!”

Bred, nominated and raised by Sarah Willeman, of Turnabout Farm Inc., Hollywood Starburst was born at McCutcheon Reining Horses in Aubrey, Texas.

“Tom actually sold her to one of our customers last year and showed her at the NRHA Futurity, where he had a little trouble with her,” added McCutcheon. “This past spring, we bought her back and sold a couple of horses at the [NRHA] Futurity last fall so that we could have a spot for her. It’s hard to go wrong with a good ‘Dun It’ mare!”

2016 NRHA Derby Non-Pro Champions and preliminary leaders Rhoads and Mega Maggie Mae settled for Co-Reserve honors and received $11,280. The 5-year-old mare was nominated by Martin Bonneson, and is by Magnum Chic Dream and out of Cinco De Mega (by Marthas Mega Jac).

“I was unfortunate to draw first tonight, but she was awesome for me, and I couldn’t have asked for more,” Rhoads said.

Tying for Reserve honors with Rhoads was Sandra Bentien, of Auburn, California, riding Gotta Twist It Up (Spooks Gotta Whiz x Make It With A Twist x Dun It With A Twist). The 4-year-old stallion is owned and was nominated by Bentien and also banked $11,280.

