Chic Dreamin & Andrea Fappani, pictured at the 2017 NRBC • Photo by WaltenberryAfter heated competition at State Fair Park in Oklahoma City, the finalists for the National Reining Horse Association (NRHA) Derby Open have been determined. With 31 of the best 4-, 5- and 6-year-old reining horses in the hunt for a title in the July 1 finals, spectators are likely in for a real treat.

Chic Dreamin (Magnum Chic Dream x Skeets Red Dunit x Skeets Peppy), bred by Kathy and Casey Hinton, of Whitesboro, Texas, stole the show when he marked a 226 to lead the first go-round of Open competition. Piloted by Equi-Stat Elite $4 Million Rider Andrea Fappani for owner Silver Spurs Equine, the 5-year-old stallion’s most recent accomplishment was winning the National Reining Breeders Classic (NRBC) Open with a 229.

Fappani, who needs no introduction in the reining pen, will be busy on finals night with the three horses he qualified. In addition to Chic Dreamin, he will show 4-year-old stallions Spooks Show Time (Spooks Gotta Whiz x Dolittle Lena x Shining Spark) and Ifwhizswereguns (Spooks Gotta Gun x Ifwhizsweredollars x Topsail Whiz) for Rancho Oso Rio LLC.

Two other riders will return to the Level 4 Open finals on three horses – Equi-Stat Elite $1 Million Rider Jason Vanlandingham and Craig Schmersal, a $3.5 million rider.

Vanlandingham, aboard Hey Joe (Smart Spook x Best Stop x Custom Crome), Shining In Town (Hollywoodstinseltown x Shine Ann x Shining Spark) and No Smoking Required (Colonels Smoking Gun [Gunner] x Icing Required x Smart Chic Olena), marked a 222, 221.5 and 221, respectively, to earn his tickets back. Riding Pale Conquistador (Pale Face Dunnit x Luz Del Conquistador x Conquistador Whiz), Phantom Face (Pale Face Dunnit x Gorgeous Like A Star x Smart Like Juice) and Cashing Black Chex (Big Chex To Cash x Blazing In Black x Rowdy Yankee), Schmersal’s spread in the Open prelims included a 222, 221 and 220.5.

Several horses with impressive accolades from past performances in the Jim Norick Arena will return to the pen to take another shot at glory. Cardinal Hill Training Center’s 4-year-old stallion Dun It For Whizkey (Topsail Whiz x Dun It For Chex x Hollywood Dun It), who tied for the 2016 NRHA Futurity Level 4 Open Reserve Championship, scored a 224.5 in the go-round. That mark was matched by 2014 NRHA Futurity Level 4 Open Co-Champions Jordan Larson, a $2.3 million rider, and ARC Gunnabeabigstar (Gunnatrashya x Wimpys Little Chic x Wimpys Little Step), a 6-year-old stallion owned by HDC Quarter Horses.

ARC Gunnabeabigstar’s 5-year-old half-sister Shesouttayourleague (by Walla Wall Whiz), who won the 2015 NRHA Futurity for owner Robert Curtis, marked a 223 with Equi-Stat Elite $1 Million Rider Casey Deary aboard for her chance to try and win a Derby title. Deary will also show Heavy Duty Chex (Nu Chex To Cash x Rondas Tio x Teninolena Badger) in the finals for Hilldale Farm. The 6-year-old stallion, who scored a 224.5 in the Open, also made the Level 4 Non-Pro finals with Sarah Locker.

In the end, it took a 220.5 for horses and their riders to qualify for the Level 4 Open finals. The bubbles for Levels 3, 2 and 1 were 218.5, 217 and 214, respectively.

