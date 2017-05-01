Page 1 of 2

Holly Maq Gun pictured at the 2016 Cactus Reining Classic with Marco Ricotta • Photo by Kelsey PecsekHolly Maq Gun has made the finals at several major reining events, like the 2015 National Reining Horse Association (NRHA) Futurity, the 2015 High Roller Reining Classic and the 2016 Cactus Reining Classic. But the gelding (Hollywoodtinseltown x Gunners Doll x Colonels Smoking Gun [Gunner]) fell short of taking home a Championship.

That all changed when Travis Wigen piloted Holly Maq Gun to a smoking 223.5 in the Derby Open at the Best Little Derby in the West. That high score earned them the Level 4, 3 and 2 championships.

Altogether, the pair garnered $8,423 for their success at the event. Those paychecks pushed Wigen to an Equi-Stat record of more than $245,000. Chris Oleen’s Sarl La Maqueline-bred gelding now boasts lifetime earnings of $27,338.

Marilyn Coplan’s homebred stallion Mizzen Gunner (Gunner x Mizzen Whizzen x Smart Chic Olena) clinched the Reserve championships in the Level 4 and 3 with Jesse Beckley after marking a 221.5. The pair’s score also earned them the 4-Year-Old Derby Level 4 Open Championship.

In total, the team collected $6,560 for their performance. Mizzen Gunner now has lifetime earnings of $22,412.

One More Nite (Gunners Special Nite x Choc Olena Starbuck) and Devin Warren earned a 219 for the Level 2 Reserve Championship, worth $1,155.

Continued on page 2