Derby Non-Pro Champions were crowned at the Best Little Derby in the West.There was a chill in the air on April 28 at the Best Little Derby in the West, but it didn’t take long for things to heat up at the Ford Idaho Horse Park.

In the Derby Non-Pro, Coreena Carr marked a hot 220.5 on her mare Chicota Whiz (Lokota Chic x Easter Otie Whiz x Easy Otie Whiz) and topped the National Reining Horse Association (NRHA) Levels 4, 3, 2 and 1.

Altogether, Carr, of Okotoks, Canada, garnered $6,144 for her solid performance. That pushed her lifetime earnings to more than $20,000. Chicota Whiz now boasts an Equi-Stat record of $13,022.

The 6-year-old sorrel mare was bred by Margaret Fraser, of Calgary, Canada.

The Derby Levels 4, 3, 2 and 1 Reserve championships and $4,844 went to Shelbey Jackson and 5-year-old mare Whiskey Chic, who earned a 213. Whiskey Chic was bred by Peggy Combs of Van Buren, Arkansas.

