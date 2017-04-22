Page 1 of 2

Jack Medows & Chicsdreamofdiamonds • Photo by Kristin PitzerThe National Reining Breeders Classic (NRBC) has seen top-shelf competition throughout the week. Reiners from across the country have traveled the miles, put in the hard work and showed up in Katy, Texas, in top form to battle it out for championship prizes and bragging rights.

Friday, Jack Medows rode Chicsdreamofdiamonds (Magnum Chic Dream x Princess In Diamonds x Shining Spark) to a score of 223.5 and was crowned the NRBC Classic Level 4 Non-Pro Champion. Medows has had a lot of success with the mare, having won the Futurity Level 4 Non-Pro Championship at the 2016 National Reining Horse Association (NRHA) Futurity and Tulsa Reining Classic, but he said the $30,000 NRBC win was particularly fun.

"Between the prelims and here she really stepped up her turns," Medows said. "[The win at the NRBC] is so special, and she deserves it. She's such a good mare. I'm glad I stayed out of her way and let her do it."

Although Medows' win in the Level 4 was his most special moment, he rode two other great mounts to high finishes on Friday, making the day even more special. After marking a 219.5, the 19-year-old and Frame Draggin (Einsteins Revolution x Coronas Major x Major Vaquero) scored fifth place in the Level 4 Non-Pro, worth $8,500. He also rode Wimpys Show Stopper (Wimpys Little Step x Pinesail x Topsail Cody) to the CRI Youth Reining win with a score of 72.5.

"It was a really, really good day. All three of my horses were good, so I'm very lucky," Medows said.

Along with the cash, Medows took home one year's use of a deluxe two-horse trailer from Twin Cities Trailer Sales, a custom championship saddle sponsored by Bob's Custom Saddles, a Gist Silversmiths championship buckle sponsored by the NRBC, a crystal trophy from the NRBC, Anderson Bean boots, a Whisper Bit from M3 Products, Ultra Cruz Equine Wellness and Joint Care plus other NRBC-sponsored products like a custom embroidered cooler, a commemorative champion medal and champion ribbon collar and roses.

Cade McCutcheon marked a 223 aboard Custom Made Gun (Colonels Smoking Gun [Gunner] x Custom Made Dunit x Hollywood Dun It), owned by McQuay Stables, and received the Level 4 Non-Pro Reserve Championship, worth $15,750. McCutcheon also received a Gist Silversmiths Reserve Champion buckle sponsored by the NRBC, a custom embroidered cooler from the NRBC, a commemorative Reserve Champion medal from the NRBC and a 30-day supply of Cosequin ASU Plus from Nutramax.

Classic Level 3 Non-Pro

Tish Fappani & Spooks N Jewels • Photo by Kristin PitzerTish Fappani rode Spooks N Jewels to a score of 220 to win the Level 3 Non-Pro, plus finish fourth in the Level 4. Along with the $8,400 paycheck she picked up, her Level 4 finish gained her an extra $10,000. Spooks N Jewels is by Smart Spook and out of the Topsail Whiz mare Whiz Jewels, who was shown at the end of her career by Fappani's husband, Andrea. The family relationship with Spooks N Jewels' dam has made the connection special for Fappani.

"I didn't have a good [NRHA] Futurity, so it felt good to get in there and have him [Spooks N Jewels] be solid and consistent in both gos," Fappani said. "He was right there with me.”

Fappani received a custom saddle sponsored by Continental Saddlery, a Gist Silversmiths Championship buckle sponsored by the NRBC, a Whisper Bit from M3 Products, and Ultra Cruz Equine Wellness and Joint Care from San Juan Ranch and Santa Cruz Biotechnology. Plus, other NRBC-sponsored products such as a crystal trophy, a commemorative champion medal, a custom embroidered cooler and champion ribbon collar and roses.

