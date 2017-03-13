Page 1 of 2

Cee My Pistol & Jordan Larson • Photo by Alex LynchThe Oklahoma Reining Horse Association (OKRHA) Ride and Slide Derby took place just a few weeks before the National Reining Breeders Classic (NRBC), and many Open competitors thought coming to Tulsa, Oklahoma, would be perfect for making final adjustments before heading to Katy, Texas.

The Xtra Quarter Horses Derby Open brought 87 combinations to the Ford Truck Arena, and it was a tight competition to the end. As draw 51, Ms Mercedes Whiz (Cromed Out Mercedes x Ms Hollywood Whiz x Topsail Whiz) and Mathieu Buton had an impressive run that earned a 225.5 from the judges.



Those marks held the lead until Jordan Larson and Cee My Pistol (Colonels Smoking Gun [Gunner] x Cee Fun It Do It x Hollywood Dun It) matched their score, which stayed on top until the end. The pairs decided not to run off in an effort to not over do it before the NRBC, so they shared Level 4 Co-Champion honors. Buton also grabbed the Level 3 Championship for his efforts and total checks of $12,557.

Ms Mercedes Whiz & Mathieu Buton • Photo by Alex Lynch



“I was very happy to show again with her,” Buton said of the homebred mare. “She was very good for me as a 3-year-old, but unfortunately she got injured after the Futurity and I didn’t show her last year. Today she felt good, so I went on and showed her. I was happy to be back here with her. You can’t ask for anything better. She is so physical. It is amazing what she can do, and she is happy doing it. I am very happy with her.”



Larson was also pleased with his performance on Cee My Pistol, a 5-year-old mare owned by Coguaike LLC and bred by McQuay Stables Inc. In addition to the Level 4 Co-Championship, Larson took home the Novice Horse Championship and checks of $12,980 for his ride on the mare.



“I wanted to see where we were at going into the NRBC [National Reining Breeders Classic],” Larson said. “I think we are closer to where we want to be. I think there is still some stuff to work on, but she is just a freak stopping and turning around. I got her last summer. She hasn’t been shown much, so she is a little green there. She definitely has the right maneuvers to do the job. She is coming together. She has helped me out a lot and stopped huge.”



PS Mega Shine Chic (Shine Chic Shine x Megas Sugar Baby x Marthas Mega Jac) and Dany Tremblay marked a 223 to pick up the Level 3 Reserve Championship, worth $2,843. Gunning To Survive (Gunners Special Nite x Shining Survivor x Shining Spark) and Justin Michels earned the Novice Horse Reserve Championship and $3,100 after scoring a 220.5.

