Page 1 of 2

Taylor Zimmerman & Wimpys Little Jessie • Photo by Alex LynchThe Oklahoma Reining Horse Association (OKRHA) Ride and Slide Derby just kicked off last year, but that didn’t stop a large group of competitors from flocking to the event.

In the Derby Non-Pro finals, 60 pairs entered the Ford Truck Arena in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and one duo shined brighter than the rest. After Cade McCutcheon and Custom Made Gun (Colonels Smoking Gun [Gunner] x Custom Made Dunit x Hollywood Dun It) marked a 219.5, Taylor Zimmerman knew the pressure was on.

She didn’t let the pressure get to her and focused on putting in a clean run on Wimpys Little Jessie (Wimpys Little Step x Jessie Dot Tari x Jodies Doc Tari). Her strategy paid off when the judges awarded her with a big 220. Zimmerman’s score earned her the Level 4 Championship and a check worth $4,903.

“I came here just wanting to have a good, clean run to get ready for the NRBC [National Reining Breeders Classic],” Zimmerman said. “We have a few things to work on, but we will be good.

“We raised her, and all of last year she was really consistent. I knew she was going to be a good show horse. Coming into this year knowing I would have a good chance helped me build confidence on her.”

The title pushed Zimmerman’s lifetime earnings to more than $110,000, and the 4-year-old homebred mare now boasts an Equi-Stat record of $71,717.

McCutcheon and Custom Made Gun clinched the Reserve Championship, worth $2,984.

Continued on page 2