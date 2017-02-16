The National Reining Horse Association (NRHA) Board of Directors met during the NRHA Winter Meeting and reviewed a recommendation from the aged events committee. Based on this recommendation and much discussion, the board approved the following updates to the conditions that involved late entries, semifinals format, and the number of horses that advance to the finals. To see the updated conditions, visit the forms page on nrhafuturity.com or get the PDF directly here.

“I’m really proud of the work that our aged events committee and board of directors have done with our [NRHA] Futurity semifinals format. Horses that qualify for the Level 4 Open semifinals will now be given more recognition through a new format at our pinnacle event,” said NRHA President Mike Deer. “The aged event committee continues to look for ways, like adjusting our deadlines, to make our event more exhibitor and owner friendly, while maintaining the core values of the Futurity that we all love.”

The number of horses advancing to the semifinals remains unchanged. In each level, 75 horses plus ties will advance. To create a special performance for spectators, the top 75 horses, plus ties, in the Level 4 Open semifinals will compete in a separate section prior to the finals. Just like previous years, Levels 3, 2 and 1 will compete in their own semifinals section. Starting in 2017, every horse in the Level 4 Open not making the finals through 75th place (plus ties), will receive a guaranteed payout. It was also decided that scratched horses that qualify for the semifinals will receive the guaranteed payout.

The late entry deadline for entries accepted after Nov. 1 was extended by 24 hours to give more opportunity for late entries. All previous deadlines stating two days prior are now extended to one-day prior at 5 p.m.

Those who wish to cancel their Futurity entry can do so without penalty by written notification to the NRHA office no later than Feb. 28. Written notification can be sent to events@nrha.com, faxed to (405)946-8425, or mailed to the NRHA office at 3021 W. Reno Ave., Oklahoma City, OK 73107.