Jay McLaughlin & Blind SidedThe 10 finalists for the 2017 National Reined Cow Horse Association (NRCHA) World's Greatest Horseman, presented by DT Horses, were determined on Feb. 16, as the last two preliminary events – the steer-stopping and the fence work – were held in Fort Worth, Texas.

It took a composite score of 861 or more to advance to the clean-slate finals on Feb. 18. Thirty-six horse-and-rider teams vied for a place in the top 10, and the high score of the preliminaries, an 873.5 (219 herd/209.5 rein/223.5 steer/222.5 fence) belonged to NRCHA Million Dollar Rider Jay McLaughlin, of Commerce, Texas, aboard Blind Sided (Peptoboonsmal x Lil Miss Shiney Chex x Shining Spark), owned by Aaron Ranch.

McLaughlin and Blind Sided will be competing against nine other elite horse and rider pairs:

2. Shane Steffen and Dueling Chic Olena (Smart Chic Olena x Dual Lena x Dual Pep), owned by Linda McMahon - 871.5 (215 herd/214.5 rein/ 221 steer/221 fence)

3-4. Boyd Rice and Royal Smart Fletch (Royal Fletch x Little Smart Ginger x Smart Little Lena), owned by Kit & Charlie Moncrief - 870.5 (220 herd/221.5 rein/214 steer/ 215 fence)

3-4. Jake Gorrell and Smooth N Cash (Smooth As A Cat x Dox Gavacash x Miss N Cash), owned by Roloff Ranch - 870.5 (219 herd/213.5 rein/216 steer/222 fence)

5. Corey Cushing and OneTimeAtBandCamp (One Time Pepto x Shortys Rooster x Gallo Del Cielo), owned by Allan Kaplan - 870 (213 herd/220.5 rein/216.5 steer/220 fence)

6. Brad Lund and Rubiesscoobiedoobie (Smart Chic Olena x Playin With Rubies x Lectric Playboy), owned by Rockin' K Remuda - 868 (214 herd/216 rein/ 216 steer/222 herd)

7. Chris Dawson and Travelin Jonez (Smart Chic Olena x Travelin With Sass x Travalena), owned by Chris Dawson - 867.5 (215.5 herd/216.5 rein/216 steer/219.5 fence)

8. Jake Telford and Hes Shinettes CD (CD Olena x Sheza Shinette x Shining Spark), owned by Holy Cow Performance Horses - 865.5 (213 herd/219 rein/216.5 steer/217 fence)

9. Luke Jones and Tommy Boon (Thomas E Hughes x Chitas Blue Boon x Duals Blue Boon), owned by Wayne Hanson - 861.5 (213 herd/213.5 rein/210 steer/225 fence)

10. John Swales and Heza Diamond Spark (Diamond J Star x Sheza Shinette x Shining Spark), owned by 7P Ranch - 861 (216 herd/222 rein/202 steer/221 fence)