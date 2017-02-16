Open Two-Rein World Champions A Lil Dab Will Do & Robert Chown • Photo by Kelsey PecsekAs the National Reined Cow Horse Association (NRCHA) Celebration of Champions World Show continues, each day sees new horse-and-rider teams take a victory lap around the John Justin Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. In one of the most exciting finals seen so far at the event, A Lil Dab Will Do and Robert Chown emerged as Open Two-Rein World Champions.

A Lil Dab Will Do (Cat Man Do x Dainty Little Step x Wimpys Little Step), bred by W.T. Waggoner Estate, of Vernon, Texas, arrived in Fort Worth with more than $62,000 on his Equi-Stat record. The 6-year-old gelding added $4,905 to that total when he and Chown, of Gainesville, Texas, topped the Open Two-Rein finals by an incredible 11 points.

Chown called on A Lil Dab Will Do, owned by L & K Barker Family Trust, of Whitesboro, Texas, in the reining and the stallion delivered with a run the judges scored a 227.5. The duo followed the dry work up with strong fence work, worth a 217.5, pushing their composite to a 445.

“I love this horse,” Chown said. "He really is always good. He's a wonderful horse. We bought him when he was 3 and I showed him at the reining [National Reining Horse Association] Futurity. He's been good really every time we've called on him."

The Open Two-Rein Reserve title was awarded to Michelle Cannon’s Lil Shiny Long Legs and Shawn Hays. The 2010 homebred mare (Shining Spark x Lil Lena Long Legs x Smart Little Lena) and her Nocona, Texas-based rider earned $3,924 for their 434 composite score (213 rein/221 cow).

Open Hackamore

Open Hackamore World Champions Reys A Shine & Chris Dawson • Photo by Kelsey Pecsek

Reys A Shine lit up the John Justin during his Open Hackamore finals run. He carried Equi-Stat Elite $1 Million Rider Chris Dawson, of Aubrey, Texas, to a 437 total on two events (216.5 rein/220.5 cow) for the World title.

Bred and owned by the legendary Carol Rose, of Gainesville, Texas, Reys A Shine (Dual Rey x Lil Miss Shiney Chex x Shining Spark) has been successful in Fort Worth and in other venues to the tune of more than $77,000 in lifetime earnings. The $8,813 the stallion picked up for his win pushes that total to about $86,000.

"We get to show here quite a bit," Dawson said after his win. "He's pretty used to this pen. It's kind of home turf for him."

Nee On Lights (CD Lights x Shine Smartly x Shining Spark), bred by Walter Greeman and Tammy Hays, of Nocona, Texas, helped get Shawn Hays to his second Reserve World title in two days. The 2012 stallion, owned by Yellow Creek Ranch, of Franklin, Tennessee, combined a 214 rein work score with a strong 222 in the fence work for a 436 composite. That finish came with a $7,050 paycheck.

Limited Open Hackamore

Although Ben Bowman, of Sandborn, Indiana, hasn’t had CSR Lay Down Sally in his barn for long, he and the mare are getting along famously. He and the 2011 Circle Star Land and Cattle Co.-bred daughter of Dual Spark topped the Limited Open Hackamore finals.

CSR Lay Down Sally, who went to the World Show with more than $21,000 in lifetime earnings, scored a 218 in the dry work, followed by a 220 down the fence for a finals-winning 438 composite. That mark bested their nearest competitors by a cool 9-point margin and came with a $3,318 check.

“I'm out of air,” said Bowman, who had two horses in the Limited Open finals. "I just tried to be clean and keep my mind on one horse at a time."

CSR Lay Down Sally, owned by Meredith Graber, of Cannelburg, Indiana, is out of Look At Her Glo (by CD O Cody), an earner of $37,000-plus. She is a full sister to 2010 stallion CSR Dual Glo, who has an Equi-Stat record of $23,123. With this win, however, the mare surpassed her brother to become Look At Her Glo’s leading offspring.

With a 429 composite score (213 rein/216 cow), Sophisticated Shine and Jorge Puente finished as Limited Open Hackamore Reserve World Champions. The 2011 mare (Sophisticated Catt x Shining Sage x Shining Spark), bred by Bobby Lewis, of Overbrook, Oklahoma, and Puente, of Miami, Florida, brought home $2,654 to owner Barry Spinweber Jr., of West Palm Beach, Florida.

Intermediate Non-Pro Bridle

Ridden by LaDona Emmons, of Ione, California, Auther Mister 505 added another title to his long list of accolades. Emmons and the 2005 gelding accumulated a 431.5 (217.5 rein/214 cow) to finish first in the Intermediate Non-Pro Bridle finals.

Anuther Mister 505 (Mister Dual Pep x Anuther Olena x Quanah O Lena) was bred by Ward Ranch, of Kingsburg, California. He dominates his dam’s offspring record with lifetime earnings of $41,114, including the $3,232 paycheck he won for his World Championship.

This title pushed Emmons’ Equi-Stat record past the $40,000 milestone. She posted her first check to the database in 2008, and in 2016, she picked up several bridle championships on Anuther Mister 505, who is owned by her husband, Ron.

Wendi Lund and Smooth As Tamulena (Smooth As A Cat x Miss Tamulena Thermo x Tamulena), bred by Niangua River Land & Cattle Co., missed the Intermediate Non-Pro Bridle win by merely 1.5 points. Their 430 (212 rein/218 cow) was rewarded with the Reserve World title and a $2,529 check.

Novice Non-Pro Bridle

Turkey, Texas, may only be home to approximately 400 residents, but it has bragging rights. It is also the home of Novice Non-Pro Bridle World Champion Kameron Buchanan.

Buchanan rode his 2009 gelding Heza Hickory Colonel (Stylish Hickory x Colonels Boogie Girl x Lynx Boogie) to a 210 in the reining and a 221 in the cow work for a 431 and the World title. The team garnered $2,970 for the performance.

Bred by Lorraine and Jesse Nickell, of Cottonwood, California, Heza Hickory Colonel nearly doubled his lifetime earnings with this win. His owner, who has been showing cow horses for a few years, surpassed the $6,500 mark.

Jocelyn Brochu, of Calgary, Alberta, Canada, piloted Dancin Angel (Boonlight Dancer x Hickorys Angela x Doc’s Hickory), bred by Tom Chambers, of Scottsdale, Arizona, to the Novice Non-Pro Bridle Reserve World Championship and $2,376 with a 430 composite score (212 rein/218 cow).

For complete coverage of the NRCHA Celebration of Champions, subscribe to Quarter Horse News.