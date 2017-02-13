Lyle Proctor & SJR All Time CashThe National Reined Cow Horse Association (NRCHA) Peptoboonsmal Cow Horse Classic Derby concluded at the NRCHA Celebration of Champions (COC) with the Non-Pro cow work, and Lyle Proctor closed out the show with an impressive performance down the fence.

Proctor marked a 141 in the herd work and a 145.5 on the rein work on his 5-year-old mare SJR All Time Cash (One Time Pepto x Shesa Lota Cash x Nu Cash), and he was confident going into the cow work knowing it’s their strongest area.

“The cow today was a bit heavy, but he yielded to me right away,” Proctor said. “We rolled through the corner, and she rated really nice through the rest of it. This is both of our strongest event, and we are both confortable with it. It works out really good. We didn’t make any big mistakes, and that’s how you win these things.”

Proctor’s clean run earned him a strong 148 down the fence, which brought his composite to a 434.5. His high marks topped the Non-Pro division by an impressive 6 points and brought a paycheck worth $3,986. The pair also picked up the Intermediate Non-Pro and Novice Non-Pro championships for an additional $2,404.

“I went in there thinking that whatever happens, happens,” Proctor said. “If I try too hard things get going sour. I have had too many runs fall apart from trying too hard. I just kept her in the position she needed to be in and let her do her thing.”

Paul Bailey and Frankentime (A Chic In Time x Sable Gal x Peppys Boy 895) earned a 428.5 (139/141.5/148) for the Reserve Championship, worth $3,189.

