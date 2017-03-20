Doug Williamson and High Brow Shiner (Photo by Ross Hecox)The Hes Wright On Cow Horse Clinic With Doug Williamson will be held April 20-30, 2017, presented by the Hes Wright On Partnership and Western Bloodstock, at Diamond R Ranch, Kent, New York.

Doug Williamson has lifetime Equi-Stat earnings of $1,342,717 in reined cow horse competition. He is a World’s Greatest Horsemen Champion who has also trained two NRCHA Snaffle Bit Futurity Champions, champions of all major NRCHA events, and 34 AQHA Champions.

Rider Fee: $800 all inclusive

Audit $50 day/$100 weekend includes lunch



Each participant will have three to four head fresh cattle to work throughout the weekend. Heated indoor and large lighted outdoor and electric hook ups. Centrally located between Buffalo and Rochester, just off Lake Ontario with easy access from I-90.



Early clinic participants include: NRCHA LTD Open World Champion, a Youth Top Ten Champion, NRCHA Carded Judges, ARHA Director of Judges, ARHA Youth World Champion, several NRCHA Regional Champions, and several AQHA Congress Champions.



Aubertine Farms is sponsoring a courtesy lunch consisting of smoked brisket and BBQ ribs for anyone attending.



Participant Grab Bags feature goodies from our sponsors to include chute-fee-only breedings to Hes Wright On.



Saturday evening will include dinner with Doug and Carol at Tillmans Village Inn, sponsored by Diamond R Ranch, for all participants, auditors, and sponsors.

Other early sponsors in include:



New York Reined Cow Horse Association

American Ranch Horse Association

Cannon Quarter Horses

Gardiner Quarter Horses

Joe Harper Training Stables

Cutter Classic Pads

Diamond R Ranch

Dun N Blue Ranch

Dennis Moreland Tack



For additional info, to register, or request sponsorship opportunities, please contact Amber at Up State Cow Horse Productions at (920)539-6576 or Amber.Roberts2006@gmail.com.



