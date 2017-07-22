Page 1 of 2

The National Cutting Horse Association (NCHA) on Saturday acknowledged receiving allegations of horse abuse at an approved cutting held last week near Whitesboro, Texas.

In a statement, the NCHA said it received a written complaint of abuse that allegedly happened on July 15.



“The complaint is being fully investigated and will be acted upon under the processes and procedures provided by in the NCHA rules,” NCHA President Lewis Wray said in the statement.



The accused is not named, and the alleged conduct is not described. However, the SPCA of Texas told Quarter Horse News on Friday it is investigating an anonymous tip someone shot his or her own horse at an equine event also held July 15 near Whitesboro.

Click here to read the QHN story about the SPCA of Texas investigation.



Officials with the Dallas-based animal welfare agency did not release information about the type of gun, identify the discipline or say what injuries, if any, were suffered by the horse, citing the case’s status as an active investigation.