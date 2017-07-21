Page 1 of 2

Animal-welfare officials said Friday they are investigating a report a horse was shot at an event earlier this month near Whitesboro, Texas.

The Dallas-based SPCA of Texas is looking into an anonymous tip that an individual shot his or her own horse on Saturday, July 15, said Maura Davies, the agency’s vice president of communications. The report was received Thursday, July 20.



“I can confirm that the SPCA of Texas’s Animal Cruelty Investigations Unit is investigating an alleged incident of an individual shooting their own horse at an event in Whitesboro, Texas,” Davies said.



She would not identify the discipline involved. However, officials from the Muenster Cutting Horse Association, a National Cutting Horse Association (NCHA) affiliate organization in Texas, say they informed the NCHA of allegations of horse abuse happening on that same day – July 15 – at a cutting near Whitesboro.



“Show management reported the incident to the NCHA, and we’re confident the NCHA will do a thorough investigation and handle the matter in the proper way,” said Billy Emerson, a member of the Muenster Cutting Horse Association’s board of directors.