Ernest Beutenmiller Sr. • Photo courtesy of the NCHAThe National Cutting Horse Association (NCHA) announced May 1 that the cutting industry lost another long-time and valued member of its community. Ernest Beutenmiller Sr. passed away on April 28 at the age of 86.

Beutenmiller was a member of the NCHA for more than 50 years and was an NCHA judge for more than 30 years. He was also a past president of the Eastern Missouri Cutting Horse Association and was instrumental in the production and development of the All American Cutting Horse Amateur Tournament. In 2006, he was inducted into the NCHA Members Hall of Fame.

Beutenmiller is the beloved husband of Joyce; father of Ernest Beutenmiller and wife Tina, Robert Beutenmiller, Gregory Beutenmiller and wife Angela, Thomas Beutenmiller and wife Jennifer, Terese Sykma and husband Byron; grandfather of seven; and brother of Marlis Thum.

The funeral mass is scheduled for 10 a.m. May 2 at the St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 5567 Gildehaus Road, Villa Ridge, MO 63089. Visitation will be held May 1, 4-8 p.m., at the Oltmann Funeral Home, located at 103 N. Church St., Union, MO 63084.

Memorials, in lieu of flowers, may be given to the St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.