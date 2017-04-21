Meradas Little Sue, pictured with Kobie Wood • Photo by John BrasseauxAt midnight on April 21, Meradas Little Sue celebrated her official 27th birthday. An hour later, she took her last breath and said goodbye to an industry that loved her.

Meradas Little Sue (Freckles Merada x Docs Hickory Sue x Doc’s Hickory), bred by Kenneth and Kathy Galyean, of Bentonville, Arkansas, left behind a legacy that will not soon be forgotten. The 1990 mare ranked No. 6 in the 2016 Equi-Stat Lifetime Cutting Statistics on both the horses and dams charts.

Ridden almost exclusively by Equi-Stat Elite $5 Million Rider Kobie Wood, Meradas Little Sue was a three-time National Cutting Horse Association (NCHA) Open World Champion, winning the title in 1995, 1997 and 1999. She retired in 2000 after her appearance in the NCHA World Finals, where she tied for second in the show and sealed her 1999 World title. The mare was owned by Heiligbrodt Interests, of Houston, throughout most of her performance career, and her lifetime earnings totaled an astonishing $730,552.

As Meradas Little Sue left the show pen, her offspring took over. Sueyou (by Cash Quixote Rio), a 1997 gelding out of Meradas Little Sue, was the mare’s first foal to post a check to Equi-Stat. He is among the eight $100,000-plus earners “Sue” went on to produce.

Boon Too Suen, a 2005 stallion by Peptoboonsmal, is Sue’s leading money-earner with an Equi-Stat record of $263,795. Also shown primarily by Wood, his many accolades include making the Open finals of the 2009 NCHA Super Stakes, tying for sixth in the 2009 NCHA Summer Spectacular Derby Open and finishing 2010 as the NCHA Open World Champion Stallion.

All told, Sue’s produce earnings swelled to nearly $1.6 million at the time of her death. The legendary mare lived out her life in Millsap, Texas, on the Circle Y Ranch, owned by Penny Youngblood and Nancy Pearce. She was treated as a queen during her last years, and she will be laid to rest at the ranch.