Ashley ThomasThe National Cutting Horse Association (NCHA) announced the hiring of Ashley Thomas, who has joined the NCHA team as the youth coordinator. Within this role, Thomas will work with the National Youth Cutting Horse Association (NYCHA) membership and the youth committee to develop, implement and evaluate programs and activities for youth in the cutting community.

“I am very excited to join the team at NCHA! My immediate goal is to apply my experience to organize fundraisers, encourage participation and grow youth program awareness. I look forward to meeting the youth membership and their families at upcoming events,” Thomas said.

Thomas goes to the NCHA with a background in media marketing and office administration. She is a past NCHA certified secretary and videographer with several years of experience in California. With her background, she brings experience working with the cutting community, detailed organization and fresh ideas for promoting the NCHA’s long-standing youth programs.