Lance Cooper and Light N Lily win the NCHA Senior Youth World Finals Show title. • Photo by Molly MontagLance Cooper was unbeatable at the National Cutting Horse Association (NCHA) Senior Youth World Finals.

He and Light N Lily won all three rounds, twice marking a personal best 227 score, en route to the Senior Youth World Finals Show Championship.



The show, held at the NCHA Summer Spectacular, was the first time he’d shown the mare (Light N Lena x Meradas Oh Cay x Freckles Merada), owned by Billy Martin.



“I felt if I had a clean run tonight, I could do good,” Cooper said. “I have no words. It was just an awesome run.”



Light N Lily won the 2016 NCHA World Finals Non-Pro Championship with regular rider Kaitlyn Larsen. Cooper said Larsen, for whom he prepped the mare a few times last year, returned the favor at the Senior Youth World Finals.



“She got my horse ready. She brought my horse,” Cooper said. “All I had to do was show up and show, and I just have no words to thank her enough.”



The Senior Youth World Finals Show Reserve Championship went to Ryan Rapp and Im Reydioactive. Rapp, who earned 7 World Championship points at the show, also was this year's NCHA Senior Youth World Champion.



