Case Robertson and Little Rey Whirlacat in the NCHA Senior Youth Scholarship finals. • Photo by Molly MontagCase Robertson’s goal in the National Cutting Horse Association (NCHA) Senior Youth Scholarship finals was to have a good, clean run. He certainly did that.

The high school sophmore tied his career-best score of 224.5 aboard Little Rey Whirlacat, aka "Wasab,i" and earned the Senior Youth Scholarship Championship.



“I’m just happy,” said Robertson, 15, of Farwell, Texas. “I just wanted to have fun and have a good run.”



This is the first year Robertson has shown the horse (Little Dulces Rey x Whirlacat x High Brow Cat), owned by Lonnie and Barbara Allsup, also of Farwell.



Regan Plendl, of Kingsley, Iowa, finished second with a 222 aboard Austin and Stacy Shepard's Twistful Thinking (One Time Pepto x Some Kinda Twister x Freckles Fancy Twist).

Participants were awarded scholarships through the NCHA’s youth scholarship program. The association holds scholarship money in trust until youth enroll in school and request the money to help pay for their education.

