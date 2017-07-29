Maddie Flynn & Cat Man Blue • Photo by Molly MontagMaddie Flynn hadn’t had success at Will Rogers Coliseum, but she walked into the pen for the National Cutting Horse Association (NCHA) Junior Youth Scholarship Finals with confidence knowing the 10-year-old stallion she was riding could get the job done.

Cat Man Blue, nicknamed “Bear,” didn’t let her down.



She and the sorrel stallion (High Brow Cat x Quintan Blue x Mecom Blue) topped the round of talented youth cutters with a 223, edging Reserve Champions Emma Rapp and Reyzin by 2 points.



“It was so fun and that’s only the second time I’ve ever shown in that arena, and last year I made it to the finals, but I didn’t do any good,” Flynn, 11, said after hosing down Bear in the wash stall following the class. “It was fun. It was very fun.”



Cat Man Blue, who has a $197,581 Equi-Stat record, is owned Lazy M Cattle LLC, of Weatherford, Texas.



Rapp and Reyzin, the 2013 NCHA Non-Pro Horse of the Year, took the Reserve Championship with a 221.



Participants were awarded scholarships through the NCHA’s youth scholarship program. The association holds scholarship money in trust until youth enroll in school and request the money to help pay for their education.

