Ryan Rapp rides Im Reydioactive at the NCHA Senior Youth World Finals.The talented young cutters leading the standings going into the NCHA Youth World Finals at the NCHA Summer Spectacular – Ryann Packard and Ryan Rapp – maintained their advantage and took home World titles.

In the Senior Youth World Championship race, Rapp marked a 219 aboard Phil and Mary Ann Rapp's Im Reydioactive (Dual Rey x Kaboomsmal x Peptoboonsmal) in the final round of the World Finals for a show total 660 points.



Based on his go-round placings, that translated into another 7 World Championship points, which are used to determined the champions. That bumped his season total to 190 points and earned him the NCHA Senior Youth World Championship.



Christina Huntley was the Senior Youth Reserve World Champion. Riding Smart Frosty Cat (Smooth As A Cat x Evalita x Smart Lil Ricochet) at the World Finals, she finished the season with 135 points.



She and Smart Frosty Cat, who is owned by E.J. Huntley, scored a 216.5 in the final round to finish the show with 654.5 points.



In the Junior Youth World Finals, Ryann Packard didn’t add to her season total with Sir Stylish Lizzy (Lizzys Gotta Player x Stylish Sharon x Docs Stylish Oak) – but it turns out she didn’t have to in order to win the Junior Youth World Championship. Sir Stylish Lizzy is owned by RPX Enterprises.



Packard finished the year with 177 points, 11 more than Junior Youth Reserve World Champion Faith Farris.



Farris, who finished the year with 166 points, rode her own horse, Quite the Fat Cat (by Mr Peppys Freckles x Quite the Cat x High Brow Cat), at the World Finals.

