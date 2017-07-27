Page 1 of 2

Carol Ward & Crafty With Cows • Photo by Alex LynchAs the National Cutting Horse Association (NCHA) Summer Spectacular just passed the halfway mark, it was the amateur’s time to shine. In the Derby Unlimited Amateur, a few solid scores were marked, but Carol Ward edged out the competition on one of her own.

She walked to the herd on her homebred gelding Crafty With Cows (High Brow CD x Miss Haulin Hickory x SR Instant Choice) in the middle of the first set, and the performance the pair put on earned them a 220 for the judges.

Those marks held up for the Championship, worth $9,236. The title brought Ward’s lifetime earnings to more than $825,000. Her sorrel gelding now boasts an Equi-Stat record just shy of $200,000.

“The horse can do some amazing things,” Ward said. “Sometimes it’s just meant to work, and that’s what it felt like today.

Kadie Weeks Hermes piloted family-owned Reytalic (Metallic Cat x Reyling x Dual Rey) to a 219.5 to claim Reserve honors and an $8,829.

