Joe Howard Williamson & Miz Savanah Ichi • Photo by Alex LynchWhen Nadine Payne and Velvets Revolver (WR This Cats Smart x Velvets Best Shot x Playgun) marked a 220 as the first draw of the Classic/Challenge Non-Pro finals at the National Cutting Horse Association (NCHA) Summer Spectacular, it was bound to be a good show.

The combinations that followed laid it all on the line to top that score, and Joe Howard Williamson and Miz Savanah Ichi (Cat Ichi x Snicker Roo x SR Instant Choice) threw down a 221.5 to claim the title.

The Championship was worth $16,567, which pushed the 6-year-old EE Ranches-bred mare to an Equi-Stat record of nearly $45,000. Williamson now boasts lifetime earnings of more than $1.3 million.

"She is just such a sweet and talented mare," Williamson said. “She never does anything to make you mad at her.”

Kristen Galyean and Button Down Supercat (Dual Rey x Highbrow Supercat x High Brow Cat) earned a 221 to take home the Reserve Championship and $14,965.

For complete coverage of the NCHA Summer Spectacular, subscribe to Quarter Horse News.