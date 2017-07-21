Jessica Feiner & B Nimble • Photo by Alex LynchThe Classic/Challenge Limited Non-Pro finals at the National Cutting Horse Association (NCHA) Summer Spectacular brought several proven pairs to the Will Rogers Coliseum.

Jessica Feiner and B Nimble (Dual Smart Rey x Dennys Freckle) walked to the herd with confidence after coming off of the Classic/Challenge Limited Non-Pro win at the NCHA Super Stakes earlier this year. With the help of Wes Gaylean, Lloyd Cox, Adan Banuelos and Ascencion Banuelos, the pair earned a big 220.5 as the last draw.

Those high marks from the judges earned B Nimble, who was bred by Adrian Mortimer, and Feiner the Championship, worth $9,484. She was so thankful for the team she had behind her that allowed her to clinch another major title.

"This is all just so exciting," Feiner said. "I want to thank my husband [Steve] for always being so supportive. I wouldn't even have this horse if it weren't for him."

Michael Kemna and Ruby Shadow Cat (Metallic Cat x Ruby Tuesday DNA x Peppy San Badger) marked a 217 as the first draw to claim the Reserve Championship and $8,597.

