An entrant competes in a Challenger Series event July 8-9 in Fulton, New York. -- Photo by Hill Top Photography.







An enthusiastic group of cutters in the Northeast did what some thought was impossible earlier this month when they brought a National Cutting Horse Association (NCHA)-sanctioned event back to New York State.

The Challenger Series event, held July 8-9 at Carousel Farm in Fulton, New York, was the first held in the Empire State in roughly a decade. Sixty-three entries, including many newcomers, participated in the event, delighting show producer Amber Roberts.



“I’m just excited about it, because it was like the 'Field of Dreams,'” she said, referencing the 1989 baseball-themed hit movie. “If you build it, they will come.”



Roberts put on the event through her Upstate Cow Productions with the help of the newly formed Rubbin Nickels Cutters and Cow Horse Club.



“I just wanted to take that effort and see where we’re at here in the Northeast,” Roberts said.



She knew they wouldn’t have the entries to support a regular NCHA-sanctioned show, but thought the more flexible format of the association’s new Challenger Series might work for the New York market.



Introduced last year, the Challenger Series drops many restrictions traditionally required of NCHA show producers. It allows them to offer any combination of NCHA-approved classes in any order, and they don’t need to use NCHA-certified judges, videographers or secretaries.



“We barely had an Open class. Our Open paid a spot and our Non-Pro paid a spot on both days. Our NCHA $2,000 Limit Rider paid three spots both days,” Roberts explained. “I mean, that’s what we have up here.”



In addition, Challenger Series events can have entry fees lower than the cattle charges. Any class can be jackpot-only, or offer $1-$199 in added money. The approval fee is $200 for an added-money event and $100 for one without.



NCHA President Chuck Smith said the Challenger Series is designed to be a less expensive and less intimidating way for people to get involved in the sport.



“The hunger to cut is everywhere,” he said. “[Producers] just need the format, the recognition program and the economic structure to be able to put them on.”