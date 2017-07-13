Page 1 of 2

Lane Cooper and Holly Is Smooth shown winning the 2016 Senior Youth Scholarship Championship.High-level youth cutting competition, free pizza and lots of fun are the cornerstones of this year's Youth Week festivities July 24-29 during the National Cutting Horse Association (NCHA) Summer Spectacular in Fort Worth, Texas.

The National Youth Cutting Horse Association (NYCHA) series of events will kick off with a free Cutting Horse Central clinic on July 24. It will wrap up with the awards banquet, auction gala and dance on July 29.



Competition includes the Youth Scholarship Cutting and the Youth World Finals, which features three rounds of head-to-head battles among the top 15 in the Junior and Senior Youth divisions.

The Bellamy Brothers will perform on Friday in Will Rogers Auditorium.

Last year, Kenli Marvin, of Barnsdale, Oklahoma, won the Senior Youth World Championship with MK Vivian (Kit Dual x Runnin Mate x Smart Mate). The Junior Youth World Championship went to Hempstead, Texas, resident Lexy Slaughter and Frecky Lena Pep (Mr Peppys Freckles x Boblena x Bob Acre Doc).



The 2016 Senior Youth Scholarship Championship went to Lane Cooper, who marked a record 233 with Holly Is Smooth (Smooth As A Cat x Holly N Zack x Zack T Wood). Katherine Queen, of Allendale, South Carolina, won the 2016 Junior Youth Scholarship Championship with Princess And The Pea (Halreycious x A Purrfect Cat x High Brow Cat).

The schedule:

Monday, July 24



* 10 a.m. – Cutting Horse Central clinic in Watt Arena



* 3 p.m. – Youth Week check-in at the French Room



* 4:15 p.m. – World finalist meeting in the McFarland Room



* 4:45 p.m. – Brief question-and-answer session about Youth Week in the stands at Watt Arena



* 5 p.m. – Family Fun Night & Pizza Party in Watt Arena

